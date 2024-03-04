Impresiv Health Becomes a HELIOS® Certified Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VirtualHealth is excited to share that Impresiv Health, a world-class healthcare consulting and staffing partner, is now a recognized HELIOS® Certified partner. As a HELIOS Certified partner, Impresiv Health has undergone a rigorous program consisting of specialized training, vetting, and ongoing skill development. Impresiv Health is now certified and approved to work directly with VirtualHealth teams and clients to bring their innovative visions to life within the HELIOS platform.





“Impresiv Health’s investment in VirtualHealth’s certification program was a strategic decision that aligns with their vision for accelerating the transition to value-based care,” said Marcus Fontaine, CEO of Impresiv Health. “As an extension of VirtualHealth’s team, we will deliver an exceptional implementation experience by leveraging our deep industry expertise, implementation accelerators, and best practices for clinical excellence. This is a significant milestone for Impresiv Health as we meet our goals and build on our strong partnership with VirtualHealth, where our services will seamlessly integrate with their solutions to help clients implement confidently with measurable results.”

Impresiv Health has long been a partner of VirtualHealth, and it is exciting to be able to officially recognize the company and its staff as an extension of VirtualHealth’s team. The HELIOS Certified program provided Impresiv Health with the knowledge, skills, and expertise to work as part of the VirtualHealth team and help execute HELIOS client projects. It has enabled them to support VirtualHealth with various project management, business administration, and implementation needs and operate more efficiently and cost-effectively, delivering greater innovation to HELIOS users with exceptional speed.

“We are very pleased to have Impresiv Health join Roko Labs as a HELIOS Certified Partner,” said Sue Powers, Chief Growth Officer. “Their industry work in the medical management space has been superb and their team has extensive subject matter expertise to ensure on-time projects and exceptional outcomes.”

The HELIOS Certified program dives deep into the HELIOS platform technology and VirtualHealth’s collaborative processes. This program ensures each VirtualHealth partner is a true subject-matter expert in the HELIOS family of solutions and capable of working with VirtualHealth to support and execute clients’ goals and objectives.

About VirtualHealth

VirtualHealth is dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to provide the exceptional value-based care that members need to change their lives for the better. To do this, VirtualHealth created the industry-leading medical management platform HELIOS® to meet the needs of government health plans, commercial payers, health systems, and specialty providers. Trusted by some of the largest and most innovative healthcare organizations, HELIOS supports care and disease management, population health, utilization management, FHIR data interoperability, and more. Unrivaled in the industry with 90% configurability, HELIOS utilizes AI, powerful automations, and unlimited clinical workflows and integrations to enable faster and more effective care. Intuitive and easy to use, VirtualHealth’s solutions help remove provider-payer frictions, lower operational and administrative costs, and drive productivity and efficiency gains, all while maintaining compliance. To learn more, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About Impresiv Health

Impresiv Health is a trusted partner that provides solutions for workforce shortages, inefficient processes, compliance concerns, and technology enablement services.​ Since 2014, our consultants have delivered business consulting and technology solutions to health plans, TPAs, and ACOs nationwide, providing them with experienced healthcare professionals who supplement their clinical, operational, project management, and technical needs.​ Our reach is in every facet of healthcare, and we offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare services and solutions under one roof.​ ​Want to learn more about Impresiv Health? Visit www.impresivhealth.com.

