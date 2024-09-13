Important Looking Pirates Wins Its Third Creative Arts Emmy Award for Its Work on the FX Series Shōgun

STOCKHOLM & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Philip Engström, VFX Supervisor and Chelsea Mirus, VFX Production Manager represented Important Looking Pirates (“ILP”) on the Shōgun ballot at the award ceremony in Los Angeles, winning the Emmy in the Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie category.





ILP had the honour of contributing to 7 out of the 10 episodes for the FX series, which was led by overall VFX supervisor Michael Cliett, and won a record-breaking 14 Creative Arts Emmy awards and is poised to extend that streak at the Primetime Emmys later this week. With an emphasis on historical authenticity, ILP was responsible for large-scale full CG environments, vast crowd work, a devastating landslide and sweeping marine simulations.

In addition to Shōgun, ILP was recognized with nominations for 2 of the remaining 4 visual effects nominees at this year’s awards: Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender with Niklas Jacobson as VFX Supervisor and Amazon’s Fallout with Ahmed Gharraph as VFX Supervisor. Additionally, the studio was a significant contributor to Disney’s Ashoka that was also a visual effects nominee.

ILP’s founder Niklas Jacobson, who was also in LA as a nominee, commented: “We have been nominated eight years in a row, but this is the first win since 2016 for Westworld. I am enormously proud of our team who put their heart and soul into the work on Shōgun. We’ve had an incredible night in Los Angeles and couldn’t be more grateful for the attention for our work.”

About Important Looking Pirates

Important Looking Pirates is a world class visual effects and digital animation studio, founded in Stockholm in 2007 by artists for artists. ILP has since grown into an award winning studio, with offices in Sweden, Germany and the UK. ILP’s vision is to be at the vanguard of VFX content creation, renowned for the quality of our work and services as well as for the depth of our company culture. All Pirates, artists, technicians and support personnel are driven by the passion for what we do, and always strive to push the limits of what can be accomplished.

About Dream Machine FX

Dream Machine FX is a global collective of world class VFX studios. With a mission of pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in service of storytelling at the highest level, Dream Machine FX serves the leading entertainment companies in the world across film, television, commercial advertising, and interactive gaming. Dream Machine FX has operations in North America, Europe and Australia.

Contacts

Dream Machine FX



hello@dm-fx.com

Important Looking Pirates



info@ilpvfx.com