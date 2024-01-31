Imply Honored With 2023 Confluent Rising Star Partner of the Year Award

Imply recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) winner for outstanding partnership growth, helping customers drive innovation

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Imply—Imply, the company founded by the original creators of Apache Druid®, is proud to announce its receipt of a 2023 Confluent Partner Award. This recognition is for partners who play a key role in empowering customers to drive innovation with real-time data.





Imply was recognized for its ongoing efforts in continually expanding its partnership with Confluent in FY23, laying the foundation for organizations to accelerate the development of real-time analytics applications. Industry-leading and digital-native organizations are leveraging these applications to interact with data at massive scale to deliver better product offerings, streamline operations, and improve customer experiences.

This foundation brings together Imply and Confluent’s cloud-managed services for Druid and Apache Kafka®, respectively, offering developers:

Real-time analytics on streaming data of any scale: Stream millions of events per second from Confluent to Imply Polaris, the cloud database service for Druid, with subsecond latency—making data instantly available for real-time analytics.

A connector-free experience: Ingest data from Confluent directly into Polaris without installing and managing a connector.

Cloud-native, fully-managed real-time architecture: Build real-time applications on Kafka and Druid without production risk and without infrastructure management, while accelerating time to value for real-time analytics.

Organizations can now deliver a simplified experience for analyzing Kafka streams via Druid, the real-time analytics database built for streaming data. The seamless integration of Imply Polaris with Confluent Cloud makes it easier to use real-time data in various industries and use cases, including security and fraud analytics, product analytics, IoT/telemetry analytics, and application observability.

“We’re honored to receive the Confluent Rising Star Partner of the Year Award, reflecting our deepened relationship to create better business outcomes for customers unlocking the power of leveraging real-time data,” said John Broad, Vice President, Partners & Alliances at Imply. “Working alongside the Confluent team has been transformative for us, as evidenced by our rapid year-over-year growth, and we look forward to many more years of success together.”

Connect with Confluent Partner Program

The Connect with Confluent Partner Program provides our users direct access to Confluent Cloud, the cloud-native data streaming platform. With its worldwide partner networks, including cloud service providers, systems integrators, and technology companies alike, Confluent ensures our customers receive the absolute best experience when working with real-time data.

Confluent selected Imply for the Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) award, recognizing significant year-on-year growth.

“We’re excited to recognize excellence across the data streaming ecosystem. Our Partner award winners are fantastic examples of our shared success and the power of partnering,” said Paul Mac Farland, Vice President, Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent. “Congratulations to Imply for being Rising Star Partner of the Year for 2023. Together, we are accelerating our customers’ data-driven ambitions so they can win in the modern digital era.”

Imply is excited about this achievement and remains committed to driving innovation alongside Confluent for years to come.

About Imply

At Imply, we are on a mission to help developers become the new heroes of analytics. Imply’s cloud-native offering delivers the complete developer experience for Apache Druid, a real-time analytics database that delivers sub-second queries on streaming and batch data at scale and under load. Founded by Druid’s original creators, Imply adds to the speed and scale of the database with a commercial distribution, flexible cloud deployments, and committer-driven expertise.

Backed by leading investors including Thoma Bravo, a16z and Bessemer Venture Partners, Imply is on a fast growth trajectory – disrupting the $100B database market – with customers including Atlassian, Reddit, and TrueCar. To learn more, please visit: https://imply.io/.

