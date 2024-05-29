Home Business Wire Impinj to Participate in Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 4:55 p.m. ET / 1:55 p.m. PT.


A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Andy Cobb, CFA

Vice President, Strategic Finance

+1 206-315-4470

ir@impinj.com

Media Relations

Jill West

Vice President, Strategic Communications

+1 206-834-1110

jwest@impinj.com

