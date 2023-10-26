Impinj Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
“Third-quarter results were solid, with profitability exceeding our expectations,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “While macroeconomic pressures continue to impact our fourth-quarter outlook, we believe our long-term opportunity remains intact. We see early signs of retail demand improvement, strong ongoing endpoint IC unit-volume growth despite the downturn and remain optimistic for the future.”
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary
- Revenue of $65.0 million
- GAAP gross margin of 47.3%; non-GAAP gross margin of 50.5%
- GAAP net loss of $15.8 million, or loss of $(0.59) per diluted share using 26.9 million shares
- Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million, or income of $0.00 per diluted share using 28.1 million shares
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Outlook
Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023 (in millions, except per share data):
|
|
|
Three Months Ending
|
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
Revenue
|
|
$65.5 to $68.5
|
GAAP Net loss
|
|
($17.0) to ($15.5)
|
Adjusted EBITDA income (loss)
|
|
($0.9 ) to $0.7
|
GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted
|
|
27.00 to 27.20
|
GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted
|
|
($0.63 ) to ($0.57 )
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
|
|
($1.2 ) to $0.3
|
Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic
|
|
27.00 to 27.20
|
Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
|
|
27.00 to 28.10
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share — basic and diluted
|
|
($0.04) to $0.01
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.
Conference Call Information
|
IMPINJ, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
78,100
|
|
|
$
|
19,597
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
35,129
|
|
|
|
154,148
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
48,482
|
|
|
|
49,996
|
|
Inventory
|
|
106,806
|
|
|
|
46,397
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
4,446
|
|
|
|
5,032
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
272,963
|
|
|
|
275,170
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
19,200
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
44,923
|
|
|
|
39,027
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
14,727
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
10,326
|
|
|
|
10,490
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
1,613
|
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
19,049
|
|
|
|
3,881
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
363,601
|
|
|
$
|
349,737
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
11,017
|
|
|
$
|
25,024
|
|
Accrued compensation and employee related benefits
|
|
7,702
|
|
|
|
9,048
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
9,306
|
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
3,308
|
|
|
|
3,122
|
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
|
2,425
|
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
33,758
|
|
|
|
42,369
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
281,449
|
|
|
|
280,244
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
10,205
|
|
|
|
11,066
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
328,801
|
|
|
|
334,146
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
450,746
|
|
|
|
403,599
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(1,002
|
)
|
|
|
(1,249
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(414,971
|
)
|
|
|
(386,785
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
34,800
|
|
|
|
15,591
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
363,601
|
|
|
$
|
349,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMPINJ, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
65,005
|
|
|
$
|
68,270
|
|
|
$
|
236,888
|
|
|
$
|
181,210
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
34,237
|
|
|
|
30,835
|
|
|
|
118,776
|
|
|
|
83,494
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
30,768
|
|
|
|
37,435
|
|
|
|
118,112
|
|
|
|
97,716
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
21,588
|
|
|
|
18,766
|
|
|
|
67,426
|
|
|
|
55,124
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
10,073
|
|
|
|
9,326
|
|
|
|
30,678
|
|
|
|
28,239
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
13,532
|
|
|
|
11,087
|
|
|
|
45,098
|
|
|
|
33,888
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,555
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
46,602
|
|
|
|
39,179
|
|
|
|
146,757
|
|
|
|
117,251
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(15,834
|
)
|
|
|
(1,744
|
)
|
|
|
(28,645
|
)
|
|
|
(19,535
|
)
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
3,620
|
|
|
|
1,367
|
|
|
Induced conversion expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,232
|
)
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(1,213
|
)
|
|
|
(1,205
|
)
|
|
|
(3,633
|
)
|
|
|
(3,716
|
)
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(15,957
|
)
|
|
|
(2,175
|
)
|
|
|
(28,658
|
)
|
|
|
(24,116
|
)
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(15,762
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,199
|
)
|
|
$
|
(28,186
|
)
|
|
$
|
(24,183
|
)
|
|
Net loss per share — basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.59
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.95
|
)
|
|
Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted
|
|
|
26,920
|
|
|
|
25,743
|
|
|
|
26,639
|
|
|
|
25,384
|
|
|
IMPINJ, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(28,186
|
)
|
|
$
|
(24,183
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
9,733
|
|
|
|
4,456
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
35,679
|
|
|
|
32,230
|
|
Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments
|
|
|
(1,600
|
)
|
|
|
301
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
|
1,203
|
|
Induced conversion expense related to convertible notes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,232
|
|
Deferred tax expense
|
|
|
(662
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
2,683
|
|
|
|
(5,218
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(59,239
|
)
|
|
|
(9,967
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
1,407
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(10,054
|
)
|
|
|
1,107
|
|
Accrued compensation and employee related benefits
|
|
|
(1,904
|
)
|
|
|
1,571
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
1,990
|
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(2,501
|
)
|
|
|
(3,064
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
(1,038
|
)
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
(50,809
|
)
|
|
|
6,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(159,837
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of investments
|
|
|
13,372
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of investments
|
|
|
127,449
|
|
|
|
79,508
|
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(15,968
|
)
|
|
|
(5,975
|
)
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(23,357
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
124,837
|
|
|
|
(86,304
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan
|
|
|
7,890
|
|
|
|
12,462
|
|
Payment of 2019 Notes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(17,564
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
7,890
|
|
|
|
(5,102
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(58
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
81,860
|
|
|
|
(84,593
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
19,597
|
|
|
|
123,903
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
101,457
|
|
|
$
|
39,310
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; induced conversion expense; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; income tax benefit (expense); and acquisition transaction expense and related purchase accounting adjustments. During the first quarter of 2023, we revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude acquisition transaction expenses and related purchase accounting adjustments in connection with our Voyantic Oy acquisition. We have excluded these costs and expenses because we do not believe they reflect our core operations and us excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating performance. The revision to our definition of adjusted EBITDA did not impact adjusted EBITDA for any previously reported periods because there was no impact of a similar nature in such prior periods affecting comparability.
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), adjusted for, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; induced conversion expense; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes; prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment; acquisition transaction expense; and the corresponding income tax impacts of adjustments to net income (loss). During the first quarter of 2023, we revised our definition of non-GAAP net income (loss) to adjust for acquisition transaction expenses and related purchase accounting adjustments in connection with our Voyantic Oy acquisition. Excluding acquisition transaction expenses and related purchase accounting adjustments did not impact the non-GAAP net income (loss) previously reported for periods preceding the revision.
During the second quarter of 2023, we further revised our definition of non-GAAP net income (loss) to adjust for income tax effects of adjustments to net income (loss), calculated at the statutory rate for current and historical periods. We have revised the prior period amounts to conform to our current period presentation.
|
IMPINJ, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
GAAP Gross margin
|
|
|
47.3
|
%
|
|
|
54.8
|
%
|
|
|
49.9
|
%
|
|
|
53.9
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
Purchase accounting adjustments
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Gross margin
|
|
|
50.5
|
%
|
|
|
56.9
|
%
|
|
|
52.2
|
%
|
|
|
56.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net loss
|
|
$
|
(15,762
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,199
|
)
|
|
$
|
(28,186
|
)
|
|
$
|
(24,183
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,668
|
|
|
|
1,483
|
|
|
|
9,734
|
|
|
|
4,456
|
|
Purchase accounting adjustments
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
12,307
|
|
|
|
10,057
|
|
|
|
35,679
|
|
|
|
32,230
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
(1,090
|
)
|
|
|
(774
|
)
|
|
|
(3,620
|
)
|
|
|
(1,367
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
|
3,633
|
|
|
|
3,716
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(195
|
)
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
(472
|
)
|
|
|
67
|
|
Induced conversion expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,232
|
|
Acquisition transaction expense
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
257
|
|
|
$
|
9,796
|
|
|
$
|
18,832
|
|
|
$
|
17,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net loss
|
|
$
|
(15,762
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,199
|
)
|
|
$
|
(28,186
|
)
|
|
$
|
(24,183
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,668
|
|
|
|
1,483
|
|
|
|
9,734
|
|
|
|
4,456
|
|
Purchase accounting adjustments
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
12,307
|
|
|
|
10,057
|
|
|
|
35,679
|
|
|
|
32,230
|
|
Induced conversion expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,232
|
|
Acquisition transaction expense
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,676
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax effects of adjustments (1)
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
|
(878
|
)
|
|
|
(1,990
|
)
|
|
|
(1,385
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Net income
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
|
$
|
8,463
|
|
|
$
|
17,301
|
|
|
$
|
13,350
|
|
Non-GAAP Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
|
|
|
26,920
|
|
|
|
25,743
|
|
|
|
26,639
|
|
|
|
25,384
|
|
Dilutive shares from stock plans
|
|
|
1,196
|
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
|
|
1,758
|
|
|
|
1,699
|
|
Dilutive shares from 2021 Notes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted
|
|
|
28,116
|
|
|
|
27,673
|
|
|
|
28,397
|
|
|
|
27,083
|
|
(1) The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using the statutory rate, taking into consideration the nature of the item and relevant taxing jurisdictions.
|
|
IMPINJ, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range)
|
|
|
Three Months Ending
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
GAAP Net loss
|
|
$
|
(16,250
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Forecasted Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,607
|
|
Forecasted Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
12,355
|
|
Forecasted Interest expense
|
|
|
1,258
|
|
Forecasted Other income, net
|
|
|
(850
|
)
|
Forecasted Income tax benefit
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net loss
|
|
$
|
(16,250
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
Forecasted Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,607
|
|
Forecasted Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
12,355
|
|
Forecasted Income tax effects of adjustments
|
|
|
(172
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Net loss
|
|
$
|
(460
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.60
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted
|
|
|
27,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted
|
|
|
27,100
|
