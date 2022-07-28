Impinj Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our second-quarter results were strong, with revenue and profitability exceeding our guidance,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “I expect demand to remain strong through second-half 2022, as we continue investing in our team, operations and platform.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue of $59.8 million

GAAP gross margin of 52.7%; non-GAAP gross margin of 54.7%

GAAP net loss of $11.5 million, or loss of $(0.45) per diluted share using 25.4 million shares

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million

Non-GAAP net income of $3.0 Million, or income of $0.11 per diluted share using 26.6 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections below.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj’s financial outlook for the third quarter 2022 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending September 30, 2022 Revenue $63.5 to $65.5 GAAP Net loss ($7.5) to ($6.0) Adjusted EBITDA income $5.1 to $6.6 GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 25.70 to 25.90 GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted ($0.29 ) to ($0.23) Non-GAAP Net income $4.0 to $5.5 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic 25.70 to 25.90 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 26.70 to 26.90 Non-GAAP Net income per share — basic $0.16 to $0.21 Non-GAAP Net income per share — diluted $0.15 to $0.20

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP is provided in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

Conference Call Information

Impinj will host a conference call today, July 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its second quarter 2022 results, as well as its outlook for its third quarter 2022.

Management’s prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data, will be made available on our website at investor.impinj.com along with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, our prospects, the impact of Covid-19, the impact of silicon wafer and reader component availability and supply, and financial considerations for third quarter of 2022 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value, unaudited) June 30, 2022 (1) December 31, 2021 (1) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,580 $ 123,903 Short-term investments 130,719 69,443 Accounts receivable, net 40,128 35,449 Inventory 32,047 21,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,603 5,049 Total current assets 239,077 255,802 Long-term investments 20,440 14,225 Property and equipment, net 28,726 27,500 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,044 11,667 Other non-current assets 2,240 2,462 Goodwill 3,881 3,881 Total assets $ 304,408 $ 315,537 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,099 $ 11,732 Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 5,928 6,365 Accrued and other current liabilities 2,920 2,481 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,635 4,143 Restructuring liabilities 119 591 Current portion of long-term debt — 9,633 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,632 558 Total current liabilities 25,333 35,503 Long-term debt, net of current portion 279,449 278,661 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,408 11,934 Other long-term liabilities 113 279 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 364 236 Total liabilities 315,667 326,613 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 26 25 Additional paid-in capital 374,409 351,422 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,226) (39) Accumulated deficit (384,468) (362,484) Total stockholders’ equity (11,259) (11,076) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 304,408 $ 315,537

(1) We adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021 using modified retrospective transition method and accounted for our convertible notes due 2026, or the 2019 Notes, on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, we no longer had unamortized debt discount related to the equity component of the 2019 Notes. The condensed consolidated financial statements under both periods are presented under ASU 2020-06.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 59,796 $ 47,268 $ 112,940 $ 92,516 Cost of revenue 28,294 22,491 52,659 45,758 Gross profit 31,502 24,777 60,281 46,758 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,369 15,900 36,358 29,691 Sales and marketing 9,614 8,196 18,913 15,841 General and administrative 11,995 8,998 22,801 17,152 Restructuring costs — — – 1,263 Total operating expenses 39,978 33,094 78,072 63,947 Loss from operations (8,476 ) (8,317 ) (17,791 ) (17,189 ) Other income (expense), net 429 (4 ) 593 19 Induced conversion expense (2,232 ) — (2,232 ) — Interest expense (1,250 ) (525 ) (2,511 ) (1,050 ) Loss before income taxes (11,529 ) (8,846 ) (21,941 ) (18,220 ) Income tax expense 6 (60 ) (43 ) (102 ) Net loss $ (11,523 ) $ (8,906 ) $ (21,984 ) $ (18,322 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 25,429 24,120 25,204 23,895

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (21,984) $ (18,322) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,973 2,076 Stock-based compensation 22,173 18,031 Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments 419 468 Amortization of debt issuance costs 806 188 Induced conversion expense related to convertible notes 2,232 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,679) (973) Inventory (10,089) 12,265 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,463 (186) Accounts payable (2,201) (3,053) Accrued compensation and employee related benefits (437) 422 Accrued and other liabilities 366 364 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,623 1,458 Operating lease liabilities (2,034) (1,834) Restructuring liabilities (472) 630 Deferred revenue 2,202 (6,553) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (7,639) 4,981 Investing activities: Purchases of investments (115,697) (19,825) Proceeds from maturities of investments 46,805 41,000 Purchases of property and equipment (3,724) (7,858) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (72,616) 13,317 Financing activities: Principal payments on finance lease obligations — (2) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 6,496 9,243 Payment of 2019 Notes (17,564) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (11,068) 9,241 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (91,323) 27,539 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 123,903 23,636 End of period $ 32,580 $ 51,175

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; induced conversion expense associated with repurchases of our 2019 Notes; and income tax benefit (expense).

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06; induced conversion expense associated with repurchases of our 2019 Notes; and prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment.

On January 1, 2021, we adopted ASU 2020-06 using the modified retrospective transition method, accounting for the 2019 Notes on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, the condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, are presented under the new standard and we no longer recorded amortization of debt discount. In fourth-quarter 2021, we revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the expense incurred in connection with the induced conversion expense associated with repurchases of our 2019 Notes.

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Gross margin 52.7% 52.4% 53.4% 50.5% Adjustments: Depreciation 1.5% 1.1% 1.6% 1.1% Stock-based compensation 0.5% 1.0% 0.8% 0.8% Non-GAAP Gross margin 54.7% 54.5% 55.8% 52.4% GAAP Net loss $ (11,523) $ (8,906) $ (21,984) $ (18,322) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,465 1,036 2,973 2,076 Stock-based compensation 10,859 10,582 22,173 18,031 Other income, net (429) 4 (593) (19) Interest expense 1,250 525 2,511 1,050 Income tax expense (6) 60 43 102 Restructuring costs — — — 1,263 Induced conversion expense 2,232 — 2,232 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,848 $ 3,301 $ 7,355 $ 4,181 GAAP Net loss $ (11,523) $ (8,906) $ (21,984) $ (18,322) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,465 1,036 2,973 2,076 Stock-based compensation 10,859 10,582 22,173 18,031 Restructuring costs — — — 1,263 Induced conversion expense 2,232 — 2,232 — Non-GAAP Net income $ 3,033 $ 2,712 $ 5,394 $ 3,048 Non-GAAP Net income per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.20 $ 0.12 GAAP and non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic 25,429 24,120 25,204 23,895 GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 25,429 24,120 25,204 23,895 Dilutive shares from stock plans 1,167 1,469 1,584 1,726 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 26,596 25,589 26,788 25,621

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range) Three Months Ending September 30, 2022 GAAP Net loss $ (6,750) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,580 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 9,830 Forecasted Interest expense 1,260 Forecasted Other income, net (150) Forecasted Income tax expense 30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,800 GAAP Net loss $ (6,750) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,580 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 9,830 Non-GAAP Net income $ 4,660 GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.26) Non-GAAP Net income per share Basic $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.17 GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 25,800 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — basic 25,800 Dilutive shares from stock plans 1,000 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — diluted 26,800

