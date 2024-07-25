Impinj Promotes Two Executives and Expands Leadership Team

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, announced executive promotions and an expanded executive leadership team that position the company for continued growth.









Gahan Richardson was promoted to executive vice president, focused on executing Impinj’s strategy to win the RAIN RFID market opportunity. Richardson will join the executive leadership team and oversee the company’s product roadmap and market and ecosystem development.

“We see increasing strength in our market, driven by enterprises’ need to improve efficiencies, reduce waste and loss, and delight their customers,” said Richardson. “I’m honored to be trusted to ensure our strategic execution drives Impinj’s brand and market leadership as we pursue our mission to connect every thing. I am thankful to our CEO, Chris Diorio, and to the Impinj Board for their confidence.”

Impinj also added Alberto Pesavento, chief technology officer and a 23-year Impinj veteran, to the executive leadership team and promoted Christina Balam, already a member of the executive team, to senior vice president of human resources.

These changes reflect each person’s leadership, excellence and proven track record. Diorio will continue to develop and refine Impinj’s corporate strategy and lead the executive team.

“Our success relies on the strength of our culture and execution across solutions and systems to drive Impinj endpoint IC adoption,” said Diorio. “Gahan has a strong grasp of our market, customers and partners that will serve him and our business well in his new role. He, Christina and Alberto have been instrumental in driving our success and have proven themselves again and again. I am thrilled to have them on our executive team.”

Richardson joined the company in 2017 to lead Impinj IC sales, working with the RAIN RFID ecosystem and end customers to increase sales for Impinj and its partners. Pesavento joined the company in 2001 and has been instrumental in developing endpoint ICs, readers, gateways and solutions algorithms, and he leads the technical aspects of the Impinj platform roadmap and solutions development for enterprise customers. Balam joined the company in 2022 to oversee Impinj’s investment in people and culture, leading programs and processes that support global talent acquisition and employee satisfaction and performance.

