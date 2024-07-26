Home Business Wire Imperial Dade Acquires Excell Direct, Expands Presence in Arizona
Imperial Dade Acquires Excell Direct, Expands Presence in Arizona

Transaction Represents 91st Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Sanitation Products

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Excell Direct, LLC (“Excell” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 91st acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.


Founded by Stewart and Crystal Leary, their tireless work ethic and customer first approach has helped them become a premier distributor of foodservice and janitorial products in Arizona. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Excell’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even diversified offering of products and solutions.

“I enthusiastically welcome Stewart, Crystal and the entire Excell family to Imperial Dade. This is a perfect fit without our growing organization and we are excited for this next chapter of profitable growth,” said Robert Tillis. “Imperial Dade continues to expand its presence in Arizona, and we are looking forward to continuing together in our mission to organically grow and provide unmatched customer service across North America,” said Jason Tillis.

“On behalf of Excell Direct, we are thrilled to be part of Imperial Dade. They share the same relentless focus on delivering the best service and product offering to the customer. We look forward to the next chapter together and strengthening our vendor relationships,” said Stewart Leary, CEO & President of Excell Direct.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 120,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

