Impartner Celebrates Partnership Excellence with the 2025 Partnership Excellence Award Winners

Industry-leading companies recognized for outstanding achievements in partner management on the Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Awards--Impartner, the global leader in partner ecosystem solutions, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Partnership Excellence Awards, recognizing accomplishments, advancements, and commitment to excellence demonstrated by Impartner customers setting new standards in partner ecosystem success. The recipients will be honored at the upcoming Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour in Austin and San Francisco, dynamic events where collaboration, innovation, and inspiration converge to reshape the future of partnerships.

The Partnership Excellence Awards acknowledge individuals and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in partner relationship management, including strategic collaboration, partner enablement and co-marketing success. Winners were selected by an expert panel based on innovation, measurable impact, and industry leadership.

Brad Pace, COO at Impartner, shared his enthusiasm: “It’s a privilege to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s award recipients. Our customers are redefining the future of partner ecosystems, demonstrating the power of strategic collaboration, data-driven decisions and engagement. At Impartner, we are honored to support their journey and celebrate their success.”

This year’s winners were honored in the following categories:

Best in Partner Engagement:

Smartsheet, Mike Blumenstein

Palo Alto Networks, Stephanie Zembal

Best in Partner Experience (PX):

Confluent, Gayle Padrinao

Best Use of Partner Marketing:

Siemens DI SW, Robert Lyons

Best in Partner ROI Impact:

Confluent, Scott Boyd

Best Use of Data:

Smartsheet, Rachael Travis

Most Creative Co-Marketing Campaign:

Trina Solar, Weiwen Shi and Xingxin Chen

Most Innovative Partner Enablement Strategy

Anaplan, Casey Padgett

Partner Awards

Partner of the Year Award – Is Inspired

Strategic Influencer Award – Partner1

Distribution Partner Award – TD SYNNEX

For additional insights and highlights from the Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour, visit here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit impartner.com

Media Contact:

Lola Phonpadith

Lola.phonpadith@impartner.com