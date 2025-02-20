Impartner Announces Featured Industry Speakers for Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour Events in Austin and San Francisco

Industry leaders from Visa, Siemens, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, A10 Networks, and more will take the stage at Multiply ImpartnerCon to share key insights and strategies for advancing partner ecosystems

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Conferences--Impartner, the leader in partner relationship management (PRM) solutions, today announced the key speakers and program for the upcoming Multiply ImpartnerCon World Tour events in Austin and San Francisco. Taking place on February 27, 2025, at The Austonian Club and March 6, 2025, at the CANOPY Menlo Park, these exclusive events will showcase industry leading best practices, strategies, and innovations to scale and strengthen partner ecosystems.

“Building on the success of last year’s inaugural programs in Boston and New York City, we’re setting the stage for a whole new level of engagement this year,” said Dave R Taylor, CMO of Impartner. “With industry-leading speakers from some of the world’s most innovative companies to spark ideas and push boundaries, we’re proud to continue offering valuable opportunities for collaboration and learning that will directly shape how businesses optimize their partner-driven strategies.”

This premium experience offers personalized interactions with industry leaders. From compelling sessions and fireside chats to the popular Brain Labs led by Impartner experts, every moment is designed to empower attendees in today’s collaborative and innovative environment. Speakers from global companies such as Visa, Siemens, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, and A10 Networks will lead discussions on elevating partner programs.

Featured Speakers and Sessions:

Austin – February, 27, 2025

How Visa Streamlines Data Ecosystems and Strategies for Scalable Partnerships. Join Kasey Lammert, Marketing Technology & Operations Manager at Visa, and Lindsay Jensen, Sr. Director of Partner Strategy and Growth at Impartner, for a deep dive into optimizing partner ecosystems with scalable, yet personalized strategies to drive engagement and maximize impact.

How Siemens Transformed Partner Communications with News on Demand. Robert Lyons, Global Partner Communications Manager at Siemens, will share how Siemens enhanced partner engagement and streamlined messaging through Impartner’s News on Demand solution.

San Francisco – March 6, 2025

What’s Working (and not) for Driving Growth with Partner Ecosystems. A joint session with Allison Thomas, Senior Manager of Global Partner Programs at Okta, Jeff Mattan, Senior Director WW Partner Programs at Palo Alto Networks and Brian Kroneman, AVP, WW Channel Programs & Strategy at SentinelOne, moderated by Diane Krakora, CEO and Principal at PartnerPath,

How A10 Networks Optimizes the Partner Lifecycle. Kay Dee Hackman, Global Sr. Channel Operations Manager and Leah Karanastasis, Channel and Field Marketing Manager at A10 Networks, will share insights on using onboarding, training, and analytics to boost partner engagement, track performance, and drive growth.

At Multiply ImpartnerCon, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and peers shaping the future of partnerships, while gaining exclusive insights into Impartner’s roadmap and the latest advancements in partnership technology. Impartner is thrilled to welcome back ChannelAssist, experts in channel engagement and incentives, as a valued sponsor this year. The event will also feature the 2025 Partnership Excellence Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations for their exceptional success, innovation, and commitment to advancing partnership excellence, with recipients announced during the cocktail reception.

View the agenda and register for the next stop in Austin, Texas, and the following tour in San Francisco, CA.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most awarded provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions. These tools empower organizations worldwide to effectively manage partner relationships, drive demand through partners, and accelerate revenue via indirect sales channels. For more information, visit impartner.com

