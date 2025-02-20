Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Takes a Look at All Things ITAD with CXtec’s Todd Zegers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CXtec--The latest episode of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian features guest Todd Zegers, CEO of CXtec for a discussion designed to help businesses better understand the current landscape of IT asset disposition (ITAD).

The Webby Award honored show is hosted by John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

CXtec is a sustainable IT service provider focused on ITAD and IT lifecycle solutions. CXtec specializes in IT lifecycle management solutions for enterprise customers -- including 89 Fortune 100 companies. CXtec’s services allow clients to build, support, decommission, and upgrade their IT infrastructure hardware in ethical, sustainable, and profitable ways. The services have prevented more than 23 million pounds of carbon emissions through sustainable refurbishment and sale of high-quality technology hardware.

With nearly two decades of leadership in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and reverse logistics, Zegers has been a driving force in shaping sustainable, customer-focused technology solutions that deliver real value and support enterprises throughout the world in rethinking how they build, support, decommission, and upgrade their IT infrastructure hardware to redefine their IT strategy towards a sustainable course.

Impact Podcast guests are invited to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

“Always grateful to be on Impact Podcast to catch up with an industry legend like John Shegerian and share thoughts on the current state and future direction of the industry,” said Zegers. “In my new role at CXtec, I’m excited to be part of the next chapter in the ITAD and IT Lifecycle Services sectors and have the chance to influence the future and maturation of our space, working hand in hand with our teammates, key partners, and the thousands of customers that we serve today.”

“It was great to have Todd, our longtime friend and colleague, as our special guest on the podcast this week,” said Shegerian. “We took a deep dive into the world of ITAD so that our audience can understand just how critical responsible ITAD services are to businesses today. Todd also shared his expert perspective on the future direction of ITAD and what’s next for the sector. I know our audience will benefit from Todd’s insights and shared knowledge on this important topic.”

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, Pandora, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com