Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features VerdeXchange’s David Abel

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#environement–David Abel, Founder and Chairman of the VerdeXchange Institute and forthcoming VX2023 event, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

For 16 years, VerdeXchange‘s annual cross-platform California conference has gathered accomplished clean and green tech entrepreneurs, energy & water companies, blue economy mavens, advanced vehicle manufacturers, soft & hardware developers, public policymakers as well as: procurers, innovative financiers, and environmental stewards under one roof to assess what’s in-market, about to be in-market, and what’s needed in market to propel the global, trillion-dollar green economy.

“It was an honor to have David, a true green markets thought leader, on our show to share his story and tell our audience about what is shaping up to be an incredible conference this year,” said Shegerian, who will also be speaking as a panelist at the event this year. “David and his team at VerdeXchange produce vitally important impact events, providing decisionmakers, investors and policymakers with critical thought leadership and an opportunity for experts to share what they know and discuss vital best practices. Communication and education are vital if we are to problem-solve and work together to create solutions that protect our planet. We’re grateful to our long-time friend David and VerdeXchange for including such critical dialogue at his timely event and on our podcast.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

Anyone can register for the VerdeXchange23 conference here.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com.

