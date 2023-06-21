Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Renee Morin of eBay

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ebay–Renee Morin, who serves as Chief Sustainability Officer for eBay, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Morin leads the development and execution of eBay’s environmental, social and governance programs including circular commerce and renewable energy and chairs eBay’s senior leadership ESG Council. She is responsible for managing stakeholder relationships with key environmental NGO partners and oversees sustainability reporting, ratings and rankings.

“It was an honor to have Renee, a genuine sustainability innovation and thought leader, on our show to share her story and describe the incredibly impactful work she and her colleagues are doing at eBay,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by her insights on recommerce.”

“I really enjoyed the conversation with John Shegerian and appreciated the time he spent talking with me about eBay’s latest recommerce report and the role that recommerce plays in sustainability,” said Morin. “It’s crucial to educate people on the need for sustainability and how simple actions we can all take, like recommerce shopping, can create a healthier, more sustainable future, and I appreciate that the Impact Podcast tackles these important topics.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, HubSpot, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Intuit, and hundreds more.

