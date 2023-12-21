Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Mary Curtiss of HP

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HP–Mary Curtiss, Director of Sustainability Services for HP, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

As the leader of HP’s Sustainable IT Professional Services, Curtiss is responsible for forming new alliances with customers and partners to drive down the impact of technology on the environment. At HP, she has had a broad range of responsibilities within the umbrella of climate action. She was, for example, responsible for creating HP’s first category of Circularity services: building the business for extending the lives of HP products in new and innovative go-to-market strategies. She was also Global Head of Energy and Sustainability for HP’s corporate real estate. In this role, Curtiss was responsible for developing and driving HP’s strategy for all matters related to sustainability in the global real estate portfolio.

Through Curtiss’ work, HP has established a goal of 100% renewable electricity as well as a 60% reduction on carbon emissions and zero waste in its operations by 2025.

“It was an honor to have Mary, a true sustainability innovation leader in the world of consumer technology, on our show to share her story and describe some of the incredibly impactful work she and the team at HP are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by and learn much from her insights.”

“I had a fantastic time chatting with John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast,” said Curtiss. “The work that John and ERI are doing stand out to me as extremely impactful in addressing this daunting challenge of circularity. If we can work together in this way, we will make meaningful progress!”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, General Mills, Ford, Unilever, Merck, Procter & Gamble, Wells Fargo, Discover, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Panasonic, Gensler, Deloitte, EY, Patagonia, HP, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Intel, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, Chipotle, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, GoDaddy, HubSpot, Vodafone, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, Johnson Controls, Allbirds, New York City, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Indeed, Intuit, Wayfair, Warby Parker, ABM, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com