Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Marti Skold-Jordan of Tractor Supply

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability–Marti Skold-Jordan, Manager of the Tractor Supply Foundation & Community Relations for Tractor Supply, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

Skold-Jordan leads the Tractor Supply Foundation, working to maximize the impact of the company’s charitable giving and community partnerships. The Foundation’s mission is to support vibrant rural communities for all through four focus areas: 1) agriculture education for youth, 2) preserving land for future generations, 3) caring for companion pets and animals and 4) being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home.

“It was an honor to have Marti, a true leader in the world of corporate responsibility, on our show to share her story and describe some of the incredibly impactful work she and the team at Tractor Supply are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by and learn much from her insights.”

“It was a privilege to be a guest on the Impact Podcast and to share with John the important and exciting work we are doing through the Tractor Supply Foundation,” said Skold-Jordan. “I hope that listeners of the Impact Podcast enjoy our discussion and are inspired to join us as we support the future of Life Out Here.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

