Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Lyft’s Paul Augustine

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electricvehicles–Paul Augustine, Head of Sustainability for Lyft, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Augustine leads Lyft’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact–including commitment to 100% electric vehicles by 2030, renewable energy procurement, environmental reporting, and policy advocacy to accelerate EV adoption and fight climate change. Early in his career, Augustine served as a Presidential Management Fellow for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

“It was an honor to have Paul, a true renewable energy innovation leader, on our show to share his story and tell our audience about the impactful work he and his team at Lyft are accomplishing, which is sure to inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “Lyft’s sustainability efforts set a high bar and it’s beyond exciting to see what the iconic brand is doing in that space. They are truly going the extra mile.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed my conversation with John and the opportunity to join the Impact Podcast,” said Augustine. “Like me, John is passionate about real, tangible sustainability efforts and Lyft is doing just that. I’m excited for listeners to learn more about how Lyft is leading the way on electrification and all of our new features that make it easy for drivers and riders to choose sustainable options.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, Lyft, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Thrive Market, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Joanne Molinaro (The Korean Vegan); Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com