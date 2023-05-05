Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features K9s for Warriors’ Carl Cricco

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#impact–Carl Cricco, CEO of K9s for Warriors, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of Service Dogs for veterans. It provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma and is determined to end veteran suicide.

“It was an honor to have Carl, a true servant leader, on our show to share the story of the critically important work he and his colleagues at K9s for Warriors are accomplishing for our veteran population,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be moved and inspired by the work Carl’s organization is doing in support of our military heroes.”

“K9s For Warriors is grateful for supporters like John Shegerian, who take the time to not only learn about our mission, but also play an integral role in helping us raise awareness about veteran suicide and the life-saving impact a Service Dog can have on veterans with PTSD,” said Cricco.

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

