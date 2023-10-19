Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features June Sugiyama of Vodafone

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brightsky–June Sugiyama, who serves as Director of the Vodafone Americas Foundation, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

Sugiyama has been in corporate philanthropy for more than 20 years, specializing in identifying the power of technology for social good. She’s led the Foundation’s transition towards empowering women and girls through technology, because that’s where the gaps were, especially within their own tech sector, and where she felt they can move the needle. She designed the program to align with Vodafone’s expertise in technology and innovation.

Early on in her career, Sugiyama developed the Foundation’s Wireless Innovation Project, a competition designed to seek the best wireless technology to address critical global issues, identifying powerful entrepreneurs with technology solutions addressing poverty, health, environment, disaster relief and technology access.

“It was an honor to have June, a genuine social impact innovation leader, on our show to share her story and explain some of the incredibly impactful work she and her team at Vodafone Americas Foundation are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by her story and insights.”

“It was a pleasure to discuss corporate philanthropy as a guest on the Impact Podcast,” said Sugiyama. “At Vodafone Americas Foundation, we believe technology can catalyze profound change in people’s lives. I’m thrilled to highlight how our work has led to remarkable ways technology, like the Bright Sky app, can make a real difference for domestic violence survivors. These conversations are important for raising awareness about the prevalence of domestic violence in the United States. Through conversations like these, we hope we can inspire, educate, and empower listeners to understand fields like corporate philanthropy and explore out-of-the-box thinking.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

