Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Jim Keefe of Recycling Today

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#batteryrecycling–Jim Keefe, Executive Vice President and Publisher at the Recycling Today Media Group, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

During his career, Keefe has overseen the continued development of Recycling Today magazine and managed the launch of numerous additional publications, including Construction & Demolition Recycling, Storage & Destruction Business, Recycling Today Global Edition, Scrap Management, Renewable Energy from Waste, Plastics Recycling, Scrap Recycling and most recently Waste Today. Keefe also launches and manages the group’s events.

“It was an honor to have Jim, a genuine best practices leader and knowledge source in the world of recycling, on our show to share his background and tell our audience about the important new Battery and Critical Metals Recycling Conference that he and his colleagues are launching this year,” said Shegerian.

“John is a great host, and I appreciated the opportunity to appear on the Impact Podcast,” said Keefe. “It was fun to talk about the opportunities that exist in the recycling and sustainability space today as well as to share some insights about our upcoming Battery and Critical Metals Recycling Conference and the Recycling Today Media Group.

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

