<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Jim Keefe of Recycling Today
Business Wire

Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Jim Keefe of Recycling Today

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#batteryrecycling–Jim Keefe, Executive Vice President and Publisher at the Recycling Today Media Group, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

During his career, Keefe has overseen the continued development of Recycling Today magazine and managed the launch of numerous additional publications, including Construction & Demolition Recycling, Storage & Destruction Business, Recycling Today Global Edition, Scrap Management, Renewable Energy from Waste, Plastics Recycling, Scrap Recycling and most recently Waste Today. Keefe also launches and manages the group’s events.

“It was an honor to have Jim, a genuine best practices leader and knowledge source in the world of recycling, on our show to share his background and tell our audience about the important new Battery and Critical Metals Recycling Conference that he and his colleagues are launching this year,” said Shegerian.

“John is a great host, and I appreciated the opportunity to appear on the Impact Podcast,” said Keefe. “It was fun to talk about the opportunities that exist in the recycling and sustainability space today as well as to share some insights about our upcoming Battery and Critical Metals Recycling Conference and the Recycling Today Media Group.

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, NVIDIA, Lyft, HubSpot, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Intuit, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Joanne Molinaro (The Korean Vegan); NFL legend Joe Theismann; Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com.

Articoli correlati

Global Telecom Wins Association for Corporate Growth Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
ACG is a global organization of 100,000+ members across 60 chapters that focuses on corporate growth, corporate development, and...
Continua a leggere

Bakkt To Participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange...
Continua a leggere

Gapsquare, Part of XpertHR, to Moderate Pay Equity Panel with Bank of America and Sequoia at WorldatWork Total Rewards’23 Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
XpertHR also set to unveil new Gapsquare pay equity capabilities at conferenceNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gapsquare™, part of XpertHR®, the leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Global Telecom Wins Association for Corporate Growth Award

Business Wire