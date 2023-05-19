Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Jennifer Carlson of Apprenti

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apprenti–Jennifer Carlson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Apprenti, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Apprenti is a non-profit organization that creates alternative pathways to access tech talent, and helps organizations address digital skills shortages, while providing economic mobility to underrepresented groups by identifying, training, and placing diverse talent in tech careers. Carlson also serves on the Tech Councils of North America (TECNA) workforce board and as an Adjunct Professor in Graduate Studies at Seattle University.

“It was an honor to have Jennifer, a truly impactful thought and innovation leader in the tech talent and job training space, on our show to share her story and tell our audience about the game-changing work that she and her colleagues at Apprenti are doing,” said Shegerian. “I’m sure our audience will be inspired by Jennifer’s work and how she and Apprenti work daily to bridge the tech talent pipeline gap and help open more employment doors for underrepresented people.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed speaking with John Shegerian about my journey to start Apprenti. Through Registered Apprenticeship, Apprenti is bridging the digital skills gap, placing diverse talent into top tech roles on a national scale, and providing a reliable pipeline for underrepresented groups,” said Carlson. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to share our mission with the Impact Podcast listeners.”

