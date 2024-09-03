Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features James Gowen of Verizon

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability–James Gowen, the Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Chief Sustainability Officer for Verizon is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

Since taking on the complementary roles of Supply Chain and Sustainability for Verizon in 2009, Gowen’s team has enlisted more than 65,000 Verizon employees in 50 countries around the globe in helping to reduce the company’s environmental footprint while increasing the efficiency of the growing enterprise.

Gowen is deeply involved in the advancement of innovative and sustainable technologies and spearheaded the launch of Verizon’s first ever green bond in 2019. Since then, Gowen has been instrumental in Verizon issuing four additional $1 billion green bonds with the net proceeds allocated toward renewable energy investments to accelerate the transition to greener electrical grids across the U.S. Gowen oversees other green initiatives including setting Verizon’s approved science based emissions reduction targets, committing to operational net zero emissions, expanding recycling and waste reduction, and management of end-of-life-cycle material recovery.

“It was an honor to have Jim, our longtime friend and inspiration and a true sustainability innovation leader, back on our show to share his story and describe some of the incredibly impactful work he and the team at Verizon are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by and learn much from his insights.”

“It was such a pleasure to share a bit more about our opportunities and our challenges with John and his listeners,” said Gowen. “I hope every listener can take away something that will allow them to focus on their own personal or corporate goals. I’m so thrilled to play a small part in the global fight for climate action and always happy to sit down with inspiring people like John.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Mastercard, Fresh Del Monte, Instacart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Cox Enterprises, Eastman, Keurig Dr Pepper, Danone, Amtrak, The Agency, Oppenheimer, Ahold Delhaize, and more.

Other recent guests have included leaders from Proctor & Gamble, Delta Airlines, Intel, LinkedIn, EY, Amway, PetSmart, Ally Financial, Danone, Micron, Delta Airlines, Colliers, Electrolux, The Clorox Company, Staples, 3M, Dole, Toyota, Hyatt, American Airlines, JLL, KPMG, Hello Fresh, Accenture, LexisNexis, The Kraft Heinz Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Panasonic, Gensler, Deloitte, Patagonia, HP, PwC, Tractor Supply, Texas Instruments, Stellantis, Visa, ESPN, ITT, Salesforce, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., Timberland, Hearst, Hertz, Chipotle, The Hershey Company, FedEx, T-Mobile, eBay, John Deere, Molson Coors, Qualcomm, Whole Foods, Albertsons, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Pandora, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com