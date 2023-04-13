Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Intuit’s Debbie Lizt

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#climate–Debbie Lizt, Head of Global Sustainability for Inuit, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Intuit, the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, is where Lizt defines and leads the execution of the company’s environmental strategy. She helps Intuit in its mission to power prosperity around the world through addressing the climate crisis. Her portfolio includes engaging customers and employees on their own climate journeys, the decarbonization of infrastructure, travel, and real estate, providing environmental data in ESG disclosures, and scaling investments in climate positive solutions in underserved communities. Lizt has held previous positions in green building design and construction, renewable energy development, and corporate sustainability; eventually leading to her current role at Intuit.

“It was an honor to have Debbie, a true sustainability innovation leader, on our show to share her story and tell our audience about the impactful work she and her team at Intuit are accomplishing, which is sure to inspire our audience,” said Shegerian. “Intuit’s sustainability efforts set a high bar and it’s beyond exciting to see what the brand behind so many tech solutions is doing in the sustainability space.”

“It was a pleasure sharing with John and the Impact listeners how Intuit is developing and advancing programs around the world that drive down carbon emissions and provide a multitude of benefits like creating new jobs in underserved communities and access to sustainability solutions for small businesses,” said Lizt.

