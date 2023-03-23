Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Harvard’s Pamela Rucker

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esg–Pamela Rucker, the CIO Advisor and Instructor for Harvard Professional Development who partnered with Oracle on the No Planet B study, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Rucker teaches professional development programs at Harvard University around the topics of leadership, strategy, and digital innovation. She also chairs the Technology Advisory Council for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and has served as a CIO Advisor for the CIO Executive Council. The “No Planet B” research, conducted by Oracle and Rucker, surveyed over 11,000 people across 15 countries to take a pulse on the importance of sustainability and social efforts around the world, and examine how technology can help make a more meaningful impact.

“It was an honor to have Pamela, a true ESG innovation thought leader, on our show,” said Shegerian. “Her research and teachings – and the groundbreaking study she has done with Oracle on the No Planet B study are critical learnings to help businesses move forward for a more sustainable future. Our audience is sure to be inspired by her insights!”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

