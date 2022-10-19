Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Dr. Ana Pinheiro Privette of Amazon Web Services

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amazon–Dr. Ana Pinheiro Privette, who is Head of Sustainability for AWS Impact Computing and Global Lead for the Amazon Sustainability Data Initiative (ASDI) at Amazon Web Services, is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

ASDI helps researchers, scientists, and innovators around the world advance their work on sustainability-related research. The program provides publicly available, free access to important scientific data that can otherwise be hard for researchers to access or analyze. The program also supports innovators with cloud grants and technical expertise.

Prior to joining Amazon, Dr. Pinheiro Privette led projects for the White House climate portfolio, including the Obama Climate Data Initiative (CDI) and the Partnership for Resilience and Preparedness (PREP), and worked as a scientist at NASA and NOAA.

“It was an honor and privilege to have Ana on the show,” said Shegerian. “The work that she and her team at Amazon Web Services are doing in terms of harnessing the cloud so it can play a role in climate impact knowledge sharing, while democratizing the process of data sharing is tremendously innovative. It’s exciting to have a guest on such as Ana that can share such uniquely forward-looking processes with our audience.”

“We encourage any Impact listeners with data that can benefit the broader world to please reach out and consider hosting their data in the cloud,” said Dr. Pinheiro Privette. “And if they have an amazing idea of how to use open data and build a solution that can help build this space, we would love to hear from them as well. Thank you for the opportunity to share the word.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

