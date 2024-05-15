Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Announces May and June All-Star Guest Lineup of Sustainability Innovators

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability—Impact Podcast with John Shegerian has announced its roster of guests for March, featuring a who’s who of circularity, ESG, sustainability and corporate responsibility all-stars from many of the world’s leading brands. The Webby Award honored show is hosted by John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Upcoming episodes for May and June will feature impact and innovation leaders from iconic organizations such as Proctor & Gamble, Delta Airlines, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mastercard, Intel, LinkedIn, EY, Amway, PetSmart, Ally Financial, Danone, Fresh Del Monte, and others.

Impact Podcast guests are invited to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Other recent guests have included leaders from Delta Airlines, Colliers, Electrolux, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Staples, 3M, Dole, Toyota, Hyatt, American Airlines, JLL, KPMG, Hello Fresh, Accenture, LexisNexis, The Kraft Heinz Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Panasonic, Gensler, Deloitte, Patagonia, HP, PwC, Tractor Supply, Texas Instruments, Stellantis, Visa, ESPN, ITT, Salesforce, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, Chipotle, The Hershey Company, FedEx, T-Mobile, eBay, John Deere, Molson Coors, Qualcomm, Whole Foods, Albertsons, and hundreds more.

“Our Impact Podcast roster of experts features leaders who work every day to help make our world a better place,” said Shegerian. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to provide this unique forum where our audience gets front-row seats as we meet and hear first-hand stories told by our influential and game-changing guests from the biggest brands on the planet.”

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

