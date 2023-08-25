Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Announces “ESG All-Star” Roster of Guests for Fall Season

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability–The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian boasts a roster of ESG, sustainability and corporate responsibility all-stars from many of the world’s leading brands as guests this season. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Impact Podcast guests are invited to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Upcoming episodes will feature impact leaders from iconic organizations such as Cox, Gensler, Thomson Reuters, Stryker, Johnson Controls, Indeed, GoDaddy, Vodafone, Allbirds, Warby Parker, and many others, including a multi-part conversation with billiards icon Jeanette “the Black Widow” Lee.

Other recent guests have included leaders from Deloitte, EY, Colgate/Palmolive, AT&T, John Deere, Salesforce, Chipotle, Intel, McKinsey, Patagonia, ABM, ebay, T-Mobile, HubSpot, Intuit, Texas Instruments VMware, Edelman, St. Jude, The Home Depot, Gore, Ball Corporation, Lyft, Harvard University, Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Nestlé, BMW, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, NVIDIA, T. Rowe Price, New York City, Beyond Meat, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, NFL legend Joe Theismann, and many others.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to be able to offer this amazing forum where our audience get a front-row seat as we meet and hear first-hand stories told by our amazing, influential guests. Our current lineup of guests features innovation leaders who work every day to help make our world a better place. I know our audience will be inspired. This is shaping up to be our best season yet!”

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

