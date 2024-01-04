Impact Communications Tapped to Speak at and Promote Advyzon’s Inaugural Conference for Financial Advisors

Award-winning PR and marketing firm also re-signs with T3 for 20th anniversary celebration and fintech conference

Impact Communications (Impact), an award-winning strategic marketing and PR firm that helps independent financial advisory firms and adjacent financial services and fintech companies build strong brands and polish their reputations, has signed on to do PR for and promote award-winning fintech platform Advyzon's inaugural conference for independent financial advisors. Impact executives Marie Swift and Jonny Swift will also be presenting at the Advyzon conference being held in Phoenix February 20-22, 2024.





Impact has also re-signed – for the 18th year of service – with longtime client Joel Bruckenstein, producer of the T3 Technology Tools for Today conference and the informational platform T3TechnologyHub.com. As the official PR and marketing firm for T3, Impact is leading the charge as T3’s big advisor technology conference, happening January 22-25, 2024 in Las Vegas, celebrates its 20th Anniversary.

ELEVATE YOUR BUSINESS WITH ADVYZON

Advyzon, a comprehensive service and technology platform and portfolio management solution for financial advisors and investment managers, will bring advisors together at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel to bring outside-the-box thinking, technology, service, and experience together. The three-day conference will combine storytelling, immersive programming, and unrivaled technology to help take advisory firms to a whole new level.

Impact’s digital marketing expert Jonny Swift and industry thought leader Marie Swift will, during their presentation at the first-ever Advyzon conference, share best practices to boost advisors’ online presence, tips for making a website stand out, and actionable steps to improve search engine optimization (SEO) and online presence in order to win new business in their presentation titled, “Winning New Business Through SEO and Online Presence.”

“We are excited about the upcoming Advyzon conference and can’t wait to see everyone in Phoenix,” said John Mackowiak, Chief Revenue Officer of Advyzon. “We are happy to have Jonny and Marie from Impact Communications presenting at the conference and, have been very, very impressed with their PR and marketing work over the last two years. I continue to recommend Impact to anyone looking for a true partner, not just another vendor. Impact uniquely combines decades of wealth management industry experience (and the longstanding relationships that come with it) with PR expertise that is second to none. Working with them has significantly enhanced Advyzon’s profile and supercharged our growth.”

20 YEARS OF TECHNOLOGY TOOLS FOR TODAY

Impact is also honored to continue its work with industry thought leader Joel Bruckenstein, producer of the T3 Tech Hub, the T3 fintech conference for advisors. Working as the official PR and marketing driver for the past 20 years for this esteemed industry conference and predecessor brand, Virtual Office News has been both exciting and challenging. Impact’s CEO and President Marie Swift has been to every conference and spearheads all the efforts.

“Marie is one of the hardest working women in PR,” said David Drucker, co-founder (now retired) of Technology Tools for Today. “She works for high-profile financial advisors and their firms — and they get that way because she’s involved in helping them build their businesses.”

“If you are looking for a good PR firm to get your FinServe or FinTech firm noticed, Impact Communications is excellent,” Bruckenstein said. “They work primarily with advisors and a handful of wealth tech / financial service institutions, helping them get recognized. They have an excellent understanding of the advisory market and are very talented. We are pleased to have them in our corner, working tirelessly to make sure everyone in the financial services ecosystem knows about the benefits of joining the T3 community.”

ABOUT IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS

Founded in 1993 by Marie Swift, who prior to Impact Communications was Director of Corporate Communications for a nationally-known wealth management firm and regional office for one of the largest independent broker/dealers in the country, Impact Communications works with a select group of fintech companies, financial institutions such as custodians and independent broker/dealers, RIA networks and membership organizations, OSJs, allied consulting entities, wealth management firms and independent advisors. Private coaching, on-camera training, branding, SEO, social media and customized websites, content creation, and personalized credibility strategies enable Impact clients to reach their overarching goals. For more information about Impact Communications and its 30th anniversary celebration, visit www.ImpactCommunications.org.

