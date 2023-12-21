Impact Analytics Ranked the #1 Targeted Solution Vendor, #1 Leader in Technology Innovation by Tier One Retailers, and in Top 20 overall in RIS Software LeaderBoard 2024

Company also cited for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Administration & Maintenance by Tier One Retailers

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impact Analytics™, a leading provider of AI-based SaaS planning solutions for retail, grocery, consumer packaged goods and supply chain enterprises, has been recognized by retailers as a top vendor in several categories of the RIS News 2024 Retail Software LeaderBoard, a trusted retail software comparison report focused on Customer Satisfaction. Most notably, the company was the top Targeted Solution Vendor and included in the widely regarded LeaderBoard Top 20 list.





Retailers voted Impact Analytics #1 for Targeted Solution Vendor Leaders, Leaders in Technology Innovation by Tier One Retailers, and Leaders in Ease of Administration & Maintenance by Tier One Retailers. The company also came in second for Leaders in Ease of Installation & Integration by Tier One Retailers.

The RIS Software LeaderBoard provides unique, head-to-head rankings that help retailers make smart investment decisions in an increasingly competitive technology marketplace, specifically tracking:

Customer Satisfaction, a data-based assessment made by retail users of software

Retail Concentration, the total number of retail-specific modules or applications offered by vendors

Revenue Factor, a measure of corporate size and muscle

“The annual RIS Software LeaderBoard is one of the most influential studies in retail technology,” said Jamie Goodman, editor, RIS News. “It is a must-read for retailers making plans for future IT investments and by investment advisers looking for future tech acquisitions. Many people in the industry call the LeaderBoard the Oscars of retail technology, a well-deserved nickname for a groundbreaking report now in its 23rd year.”

Impact Analytics was recognized as a Top 5 vendor in the following 2024 LeaderBoard categories:

#2 in Leaders in Technology Innovation (all retail voters)

#2 in Leaders in Ease of Installation & Integration by Tier One Retailers

#3 Customer Satisfaction by Tier One Retailers

#3 Leaders in Ease of Administration/Maintenance (all retail voters)

#3 Leaders in Overall Performance by Tier One Retailers

#3 Leaders in Return on Investment by Tier One Retailers

#3 Leaders in Quality of Support by Tier One Retailers

#3 Leaders in Recommendation by Tier One Retailers

#4 Customer Satisfaction for Apparel Vendors

#4 Leaders in Ease of Installation & Integration (all retail voters)

#4 Leaders in Total Cost of Operations by Tier One Retailers

#4 Leaders in Quality of Service by Tier One Retailers

#5 Customer Satisfaction for Targeted Solution Vendors

#5 Leaders in Return on Investment (all retail voters)

“The entire Impact Analytics team is excited to be included in the highly respected RIS Software LeaderBoard,” said Prashant Agrawal, Impact Analytics founder and CEO. “Because the rankings are based on retailers’ input, our inclusion on so many LeaderBoard lists, especially given it’s our first year of participation, confirms our state-of-the-art, AI-powered solutions are driving significant client results at scale.”

