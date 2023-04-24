Immuta’s Launches New Data Security Features for Enhanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

New capabilities help customers quickly identify security gaps and accelerate remediation efforts to strengthen security posture with appropriate data access security controls

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immuta, a data security leader, today announced new vulnerability risk assessment and dynamic query classification capabilities for the Immuta Data Security Platform. These new features enable customers to promptly identify and prioritize security gaps, protecting sensitive data based on the context and sensitivity levels. When combined with Immuta’s data discovery and security features, these capabilities make Immuta a well suited solution for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

“ Data security has never been more complex and threat actors are taking advantage of that. From insider threats to sophisticated nation state attacks coupled with increased cloud adoption, organizations need to understand the risk of modern data platforms,” said Mo Plassnig, Chief Product Officer, Immuta. “ While some cybersecurity tools exist to uncover vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure, using those tools to mitigate data security risks doesn’t work. They don’t have enough context about the data. With Immuta’s new Dynamic Query Classification (DQC), we’re giving customers the ability to protect data based on its full context. Rather than using static and often stale data classifications from a past point–in-time, Immuta can now make dynamic classifications based on how the data is accessed. For example, if a user joins sensitive data with non-sensitive data, Immuta will see that in real-time and properly classify the resulting join. No other data security technology can do this.”

The transition to the cloud has fundamentally changed the way organizations do business and has allowed many to thrive in today’s evolving hybrid remote workforce. Processes have been streamlined, teams work more collaboratively and efficiently, and data is more available than ever. But the likelihood of a data breach has also increased drastically. DSPM has emerged as a new category of solutions aimed at discovering and mapping data flows and repositories to address new cloud data security and privacy challenges. According to Gartner, Inc.1, “ by 2026, more than 20% of organizations will deploy DSPM technology, due to the urgent requirements to identify and locate previously unknown data repositories and to mitigate associated security and privacy risks.”

These new features announced today from Immuta help customers protect, manage, and remediate data by making it easy to identify and dynamically protect sensitive data, monitor and measure data access risk, and provide foolproof data protection across the leading cloud data platforms. Because Immuta manages and enforces data policies that control access to data, Immuta is in a unique position to provide DSPM over structured data.

Vulnerability Risk Assessment – Immuta’s Vulnerability Risk Assessment capability continuously processes audit events from logs across data sources, user privileges, and data sensitivity to produce actionable and low latency insights and alerts to eliminate vulnerability gaps in your Snowflake cloud data platform.

– Immuta’s Vulnerability Risk Assessment capability continuously processes audit events from logs across data sources, user privileges, and data sensitivity to produce actionable and low latency insights and alerts to eliminate vulnerability gaps in your Snowflake cloud data platform. Dynamic Query Classification – Immuta’s Dynamic Query Classification helps organizations protect sensitive data by categorizing it according to its content and required level of sensitivity through combination with other data sets of constantly changing customer, financial, and health data. Dynamic Query Classification works on data queries that read columns from one or more tables to uncover toxic data combinations. This is designed to dynamically cover a wide variety of compliance postures, including the major data privacy regulations and security standards: GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and PCI, as well as best practices like ISO 27001 or NIST and corporate policies.

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.

