Immuta Brings its Data Security Platform to Snowflake’s Government & Education Data Cloud

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immuta, a leader in data security, today announced the launch of its data security platform as a pre-built integration for the Government & Education Data Cloud, launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The launch of the Government & Education Data Cloud unites Snowflake’s data platform, Snowflake and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets to empower educational institutions and public sector agencies at the federal, state, and local levels to spend more time on what matters most: caring for citizens and students.

The Snowflake Government & Education Data Cloud makes it possible for government and education institutions to address industry challenges by enabling intra- and cross-agency data sharing and collaboration, establishing 360° views of their stakeholders, monitoring for fraud, waste, and abuse, and leveraging an industry-leading network of public sector partners.

“We are looking forward to working with Immuta to improve citizen and student outcomes by giving customers fast, safe, and trusted access to critical education and public sector data,” said Jeff Frazier, Global Head of Public Sector at Snowflake. “Our continued partnership with Immuta will help organizations leverage the data they need to drive meaningful change in their communities.”

Within the Government & Education Data Cloud, customers can access industry-specific solutions built by Snowflake’s ecosystem of public sector and education partners to leverage best practices, reduce time-to-value, and increase overall impact.

The Immuta Data Security Platform enables joint customers to protect their data on Snowflake’s Government & Education Data Cloud by providing them with automated data discovery and classification, scalable data access controls, dynamic data masking, auditing and reporting, and risk detection indicators. With Immuta and Snowflake, government agencies and educational institutions can securely share data with third parties to effectively collaborate and fully derive value from data in their possession to improve citizen and student outcomes, all while meeting security and compliance standards.

“We’re excited to be a launch partner for Snowflake’s Government & Education Data Cloud and have the opportunity to provide customers access to industry-specific solutions that will help them leverage best practices, reduce time-to-value, and increase overall impact,” said Chris Brown, Public Sector CTO, Immuta. “The partnership between Immuta and Snowflake will enable both government and education organizations to derive value and insights from their data, all while protecting it to better serve citizens and students.”

About Immuta

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.

