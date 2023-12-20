Immunis Wins Two BASA Biotech Awards: “Best Small Business” and “Best Entrepreneur”

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BASA—Immunis, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing innovative secretome therapeutics for age and disease-related immune dysfunction, is honored to win two 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards (BASA). Not only was Immunis recognized as the “Best Small Business” in biotechnology, but Immunis’ Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead, was also awarded “Best Entrepreneur.” These accolades are a testament to the company’s innovation, excellence, and leadership in the competitive and rapidly evolving field of biotechnology.





The “Best Small Business” award acknowledges Immunis’ scientific prowess and promise for the advancement of secretome therapeutics for immunological and age-related conditions. This award was made possible by the visionary leadership of Dr. Keirstead, BASA’s 2023 “Best Entrepreneur.” As an internationally recognized stem cell expert and successful entrepreneur, Dr. Keirstead is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and building the foundations of some of the most innovative biotech companies in the world.

“Receiving these awards is not just a personal honor, but a reflection of the relentless passion of the Immunis team to translate complex scientific research into therapeutics that can potentially change lives,” says Dr. Keirstead.

Immunis is truly grateful to BASA for recognizing our scientific milestones and the dedicated leadership of Dr. Keirstead. These achievements have undoubtedly set an even higher standard for Immunis as we continue to transform the landscape of cellular therapies in biotech.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/.

About Immunis Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead

Dr. Hans Keirstead is an internationally recognized stem cell expert and entrepreneur in regenerative medicine. He has pioneered therapies for cancer, immune disorders, motor neuron diseases, spinal cord injury, retinal diseases, immune disorders, and age-related immune decline, and created a novel multi-pathogen vaccine kit. Each of Dr. Keirstead’s three biotechnology firms was sold to major pharmaceutical companies for high returns to investors after return of investment capital. Currently, he holds board positions in several leading biotechs including AIVITA Biomedical, Immunis Inc., and the global Human Immunome Project. During his 15-year tenure at the University of California Irvine, Dr. Keirstead mentored over 100 students, published over 150 manuscripts, and granted over 20 patents. His international media recognition includes being listed as one of Discover Magazine’s top 100 scientists, and highlights in Newsweek, WIRED, The New York Times, TIME magazine, Science, and more. His scientific accomplishments have also been covered on 60 Minutes, PBS, and ABC news radio. Some of Dr. Keirstead’s notable awards include the “Top 20 Canadians” Award by the Consul General of Canada, “Most Innovative in Immune Deficiency Research,” by Corporate LiveWire, “Best Immune Deficit Treatment Development” by Global Health and Pharma, OCBJ’s “Innovator of the Year,” NIH Solowey award for noted national researcher of the year, recognition as a world thought leader at the Seven Wonderers event by Beakerhead, and the Cameron Award for the best Ph.D. in the country. Dr. Keirstead received his Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of British Columbia, Canada and pursued his postdoctoral research at the University of Cambridge, England.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

