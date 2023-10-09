Immunis Chairman Dr. Hans Keirstead to Present at Innovative Therapies Days in France

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClinicalTrials—Immunis, Inc., a private biotech pioneering cellular secretome treatments to address age and disease-related immune decline, is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead, will be taking center stage at the prestigious Innovative Therapies Days conference in Besançon, France. Innovative Therapies Days is a premier event in medical innovation, showcasing presentations from esteemed clinicians, scientists, and industry partners. This year, the conference will focus on cutting-edge technologies using stem cells, cellular secretomes, CAR-T cells, and much more.





A key discussion point of the event will be the progression of scientific breakthroughs from bench side to bedside. Dr. Hans Keirstead, having founded five biotech companies and holding a rich history of transitioning scientific discoveries to clinical trials, will offer attendees invaluable insights. At Immunis, Dr. Keirstead leads a team that stands at the forefront of biotech innovation. Immunis researches and develops human immunomodulatory secretomes to counteract age-driven diseases. Preclinical data of their flagship investigational product, IMMUNA, shows benefits in muscle regeneration and in metabolism. IMMUNA is currently undergoing Phase 1/2a clinical trials targeting elderly individuals with muscle atrophy. Dr. Keirstead’s presentation will illuminate the journey from foundational scientific discovery to the realization of clinical trials, showcasing the potential of IMMUNA to reshape the future of therapeutic solutions.

By bridging the gap between academic research and industrial applications, the Innovative Therapies Days aims to chart the course for the next era of medical treatment. With experts like Dr. Hans Keirstead sharing insights, the future of biomedicine looks promising. We invite professionals, researchers, and industry enthusiasts to join us for this monumental event and to be a part of the dialogue that shapes tomorrow’s medicine.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

