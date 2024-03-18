Immunis Chairman Dr. Hans Keirstead to Present Abundance360 Moonshot

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClinicalTrials—Immunis, Inc., a private biotech company developing an innovative secretome for age-related diseases and immune dysfunction, announces that its Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead, will present at the annual Abundance360 in Los Angeles. Dr. Peter Diamandis is the world-renown entrepreneur and mastermind behind Abundance360, which fosters collaboration between prominent figures in space, technology, education, venture capital and longevity research.





In the past decade, longevity research has emerged as one of science’s most popular areas of study. In fact, Abundance360 showcases “Moonshots,” or transformative ideas, from leaders who are making excellent strides to revolutionize human healthspan. Dr. Keirstead’s Moonshot aims for the incredible goal of one day treating 500M individuals with Immunis’ investigational secretome (IMMUNA) to combat age-related immune dysfunction, targeting muscle atrophy and metabolic decline.

100% of humans develop sarcopenia with age, which significantly impairs mobility and compromises quality of life. There are no FDA-approved treatments to attenuate muscle loss and/or improve muscle regeneration. Published pre-clinical studies in aged mouse models show that IMMUNA improves muscle mass, strength, and function (Fix, et al. GeroScience, 2021). IMMUNA also increases whole-body lean mass and reduces fat mass in correlation with the observed increase in muscle fiber area (data approved for publication in Aging Cell, 2024).

Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial is determining the safety, tolerability and efficacy of its novel immunomodulatory secretome in elderly patients with muscle atrophy, and the preliminary data are highly promising. IMMUNA may be the first treatment in the world to successfully address sarcopenia. Dr. Keirstead’s Moonshot with IMMUNA aligns perfectly with his “Massive Transformative Purpose” to democratize regenerative medicine and enable everyone to live healthier lives.

About Abundance360

Abundance360 carefully curates its material for groups of like-minded individuals who seek to motivate and empower one another to change the world.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

Contacts

contact@immunisbiomedical.com