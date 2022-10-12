Immersive Labs Secures $66 Million in New Capital and Expands its Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

New Raise Led by Ten Eleven Ventures, with Participation from Existing Venture Investors, Strengthens Immersive Labs’ Leadership Position in the Cyber Workforce Resilience Category

Cybersecurity Leader Appoints Sandra McDevitt, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Lucian Lui, Chief Marketing Officer; Ten Eleven General Partner Dave Palmer to Join its Board of Directors

BRISTOL, United Kingdom & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immersive Labs today announced it has raised $66 million in capital to continue its growth and investment in its Cyber Workforce Resilience platform. Ten Eleven Ventures led the latest raise supporting the company’s efforts to help organizations around the world assess, build, and prove their resilience to cyber threats of all kinds. Existing investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Menlo Ventures, and Citi Ventures all participated in the round.

The company also announced new strategic additions to its executive leadership team, including Sandra McDevitt as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Lucian Lui as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ten Eleven General Partner and Darktrace Founder and former Chief Product Officer Dave Palmer will join the company’s Board of Directors, while Jack Huffard, Tenable Co-Founder and current Non-Executive Director of Immersive has become Chair of the Board.

Accelerating Growth and Enterprise Adoption

Immersive Labs, which provides realistic simulations and hands-on cybersecurity labs to evaluate individual and team capabilities, will use the additional capital to accelerate its growth in the Cyber Workforce Resilience category and deliver solutions that give enterprise customers innovative ways to prove their cyber capabilities across the business, from executive decision making to hands-on cyber defense teams. Today, enterprise and government customers like Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Pfizer, Daimler, Humana, Atos, and the UK National Health Service rely on Immersive Labs to demonstrate their cyber resilience by measuring their cyber defense and crisis management capabilities compared to industry benchmarks, building rapid team collaboration, and showing risk reduction and compliance with data-backed evidence.

“Attracting new investment during a difficult time overall for the tech sector underscores the incredible demand for Immersive Labs’ disruptive, people-centric approach to cybersecurity,” said James Hadley, CEO, Immersive Labs. “Proving cyber resilience has increasingly become a Board and C-level consideration. Our customers rely on us because we offer a trusted and effective approach to upskilling and measuring team and individual cyber defense capabilities.”

“As we see more focus on proving cyber resilience across public and private sectors, Immersive Labs stands to play a key role in the future of cybersecurity,” said David Palmer, General Partner, Ten Eleven Ventures. “The company’s product innovation and strategic leadership hires further secure the company’s top position in the Cyber Workforce Resilience category.”

Additions to Immersive Labs’ Executive Leadership Team

Immersive Labs expanded its management team with strategic hires and additions, including a new CMO and CHRO, as well as a new member of its Board of Directors. The latest additions provide the company with valuable expertise, insights, and experience to usher the company into its next phase of rapid growth.

● Sandra McDevitt, CHRO: McDevitt oversees all people-related operations globally. Prior to joining Immersive Labs, she served as Chief People Officer at Quantcast and Patreon and held several people operations leadership roles at Google in Europe and US. Prior to Google, she served as a Group General Manager at Irish Life Financial Services and as Director of Human Resources for Ireland and Online Sales for EMEA at Oracle.

● Lucian Lui, CMO: Lui joins the company overseeing its marketing efforts globally. He is a commercial business leader with over 25 years of experience growing publicly traded and Forbes-ranked commercial companies for world class brands like Microsoft, Iron Mountain and Rapid7. Throughout his career, he has led a broad set of commercial disciplines including branding, product marketing, enterprise sales, demand generation, customer experience, corporate communications, and emerging markets strategy.

● Dave Palmer, Non-Executive Director: Palmer is a General Partner of Ten Eleven Ventures. Prior to joining Ten Eleven, he was the Chief Product Officer at Darktrace, overseeing the mathematics and engineering teams. Palmer has also worked across UK intelligence agencies GCHQ and MI5, where he was responsible for delivering mission-critical infrastructure services, including replacing and securing entire global networks, the developing of operational internet capabilities, and the management of critical disaster recovery incidents.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is the leader in people-centric cyber resilience. We help organizations continuously assess, build, and prove their cyber workforce resilience for teams across the entire organization, from front-line cybersecurity and development teams to Board-level executives. We provide realistic simulations and hands-on cybersecurity labs to evaluate individual and team capabilities and decision-making against the latest threats. Organizations can now prove their cyber resilience by measuring their readiness compared to industry benchmarks, building team capabilities, and demonstrating risk reduction and compliance with data-backed evidence.

Immersive Labs is trusted by the world’s largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Daimler, Humana, Atos, HSBC, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, and Menlo Ventures. Learn more at: https://www.immersivelabs.com/

About Ten Eleven Ventures

Ten Eleven Ventures is the original cybersecurity-focused, global, stage agnostic investment firm. The firm finds, invests, and helps grow top cybersecurity companies addressing critical digital security needs, tapping its team, network, and experience to help build successful businesses. Since its founding, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised over $US 1 billion and made over 40 cybersecurity investments across stages worldwide, including KnowBe4, Darktrace, Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance, and Ping Identity. For more information, please visit www.1011vc.com or follow us on Twitter @1011vc.

