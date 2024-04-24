Immersive Labs Announces Inaugural Cyber Drills Roadshow to Give Organizations the Human Edge Against Threats

Realistic Crisis Simulations Pressure-Test Leaders’ and Cyber Professionals’ Decision-Making to Better Prepare Them for Future Attacks

Registrations Now Open for Events Across North America and Europe, with Dates for More Global Events to Be Announced Soon

BRISTOL, England & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immersive Labs, the global leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced its inaugural Cyber Drills Roadshow, a series of half-day, hands-on events that put participants’ knowledge, skills, and judgment to the test against simulated attacks. Hosted by Immersive Labs’ world-class cyber crisis experts, the roadshow offers everyone from techs to execs an unforgettable experience, along with best practices for building resilience against threats.





“WIth 74% of all cyber attacks targeting people, it is vitally important for individuals to put themselves in the hot seat and learn from experience – it’s too late to wait for the real thing,” said Dan Potter, Senior Director of Organizational Resilience, Immersive Labs. “Immersive Labs cyber drills are designed with a specific goal: offer a tailor-made learning experience to help participants at all levels counter the most damaging cyber attacks. We provide a unique opportunity to identify individual and team strengths and pinpoint areas for improvement.”

Traditional, slide-deck-lead table-top exercises are ineffective for reducing risk. Executive decision makers and technical experts learn best through hands-on experiences. The Immersive Labs Cyber Drills Roadshow gives cyber leaders and practitioners at all levels practical experience that can be applied within their respective organizations.

Key Benefits of Immersive Labs Cyber Drills

Immersive Labs Cyber Drills Roadshow offers several valuable benefits to participants, including:

Immersive Realism – Experience realistic scenarios, from AI-assisted attacks to new ransomware schemes.

– Experience realistic scenarios, from AI-assisted attacks to new schemes. Hands-On Learning – Test cyber capabilities with real-time decision-making.

– Test cyber capabilities with real-time decision-making. Customized Experiences – Engage in scenarios tailored to individual roles and responsibilities.

– Engage in scenarios tailored to individual roles and responsibilities. Practical Skills – Apply best practices to prepare for, and respond to, future attacks.

– Apply best practices to prepare for, and respond to, future attacks. Peer Networking – Engage in roundtable discussions and learn from industry peers.

Who Should Register:

Executive decision makers (e.g, C-level Executive, CISO, Chief Resilience Officer, etc.)

Management (e.g., VP/Director of Cyber Operations, VP/Director of Engineering, etc.)

Practitioners (e.g., AppSec/ Cloud Sec Experts, etc.)

The roadshow kicks off in North America and Europe with registration now open for cyber drills in New York, Chicago, Seattle, London and Munich. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with more dates to be announced later this year.

Space is limited. Register for an Immersive Labs cyber drill near you: https://www.immersivelabs.com/cyber-drills-roadshow/

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, empowers your entire organization to effectively prevent and respond to cyber threats. Our tailored approach continuously assesses, builds, and proves your cyber capabilities, relevant to individual roles, while keeping your team ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the impact of AI as both a threat and opportunity. We have a relentless focus on evidence, giving you unparalleled visibility into your organization’s cyber resilience. With a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and your entire workforce, Immersive Labs helps you take a unified approach to cyber resilience.

Immersive Labs is trusted by the world’s largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

