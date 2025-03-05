IMAX To Present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that the Company will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference.

Event: 37th Annual Roth Conference

Location: Dana Point, CA

Fireside Date: Tuesday, March 18th

Virtual Fireside Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)

IMAX Executive: Natasha Fernandes, CFO

In addition, IMAX will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on the IMAX investor relations website at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX’s network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2024, there were 1,807 IMAX systems (1,735 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 61 institutional) operating in 90 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX 3D®, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX Live®, IMAX Enhanced® and IMAX StreamSmart™ are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You can also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/company/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley

jhorsley@imax.com

212.821.0154



Media:

Mark Jafar

mjafar@imax.com

212.821.0102