IMAX Names Jonathan Fischer as Chief Content Officer

Veteran Executive of Netflix, Illumination Entertainment and New Regency Productions to Drive Content Strategy across Expanding Portfolio of Films, Experiences, and Events

PLAYA VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today named Jonathan Fischer as Chief Content Officer — a role in which he will oversee the Company’s content strategy across Hollywood and international films, IMAX Documentaries, IMAX Live, and originals and experiences across music, gaming, sports, and more. Most recently, Fischer served as Vice President of Content Strategy & Analysis, Global Films for Netflix.









Fischer will be based in the Company’s Playa Vista office and report to IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond, who will continue to oversee IMAX Entertainment.

“ IMAX is opening its aperture to offer a greater, more diverse content portfolio to audiences worldwide — including more than 100 different awe-inspiring experiences across Hollywood and international films, documentaries, music, sports, and gaming in 2024 alone,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “ Jonathan brings a wealth of proven experience that will be critical as more filmmakers and artists than ever seek to create for our platform.”

“ I’m excited to join Rich and the superb team he’s built. IMAX gives audiences the most immersive entertainment experience, and I look forward to working with new and existing partners alike to bring even more great content to our fans,” said Fischer.

As Chief Content Officer, Fischer will help manage the Company’s diversifying content portfolio and develop new sources of content from artists and IP owners across the creative landscape. Fischer will oversee a team that includes Distribution, led by IMAX Head of Global Distribution Craig Dehmel; Post-Production, led by Head of IMAX Post-Production Bruce Markoe; and IMAX Documentaries, led by Head of IMAX Documentaries John Turner. Fischer will also collaborate on new business initiatives across the company.

Under Gelfond’s leadership, Fischer will also work alongside IMAX Chief Marketing Officer Anne Globe to manage the company’s relationships across the global entertainment community, including filmmakers, studios, talent, and agencies. Globe will continue to report directly to Gelfond and oversee day-to-day operations of the company’s Playa Vista office.

At Netflix, Fischer ran the strategy and finance teams for the Global Film unit across a vast, diverse portfolio including studio, independent, animation, documentary, and international releases. Fischer developed the group’s greenlight process — providing strategic guidance for overall slate development, greenlight targets, and post-release analysis — and collaborated on talent negotiations and dealmaking.

Prior to Netflix, Fischer held leadership roles across finance, strategy and operations at many of best-known multinational firms, studios, and production companies in entertainment. Fischer served as Chief Operating Officer at both Illumination Entertainment, the storied animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise, as well as New Regency Entertainment, a global entertainment company with more than 140 films in its library including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Revenant.”

Fischer also served as the President of Groundswell Productions, Chief Financial Officer of independent production company Intrepid Pictures, and has held roles in business development and strategic planning at Universal Pictures and The Walt Disney Company.

