IMAX Corporation to Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 30th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


This call is being webcast and can be accessed at https://www.imax.com/content/investor-relations.

To access the call via telephone, interested parties will need to pre-register by going to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId903a31ed4674fefba1f8b3fdf34072c where you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast on IMAX’s investor relations website.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX’s network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2024, there were 1,780 IMAX systems (1,705 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 63 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970.”

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE, IMAX Enhanced®, IMAX Streamsmart, and SSIMWAVE® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Contacts

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
IMAX Corporation, New York

Jennifer Horsley

212-821-0154

jhorsley@imax.com

Media:
IMAX Corporation, New York

Mark Jafar

212-821-0102

mjafar@imax.com

