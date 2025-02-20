IMAX Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

  • Global entertainment platform delivers Q4 Net Income of $5 million (+112% YoY), at a 5.7% margin, EPS(1) of 10 cents (+100% YoY), Adjusted EPS of 27 cents (+59% YoY) and Total Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $37 million (+48% YoY) at a 40% margin.
  • Full-Year Net Income of $26 million (+3% YoY) at a 7.4% margin, Total Adjusted EBITDA of $139 million (-4% YoY) at a 39.4% margin (in line with guidance of high 30’s) and Cash from Operations of $71 million (+21% YoY).
  • IMAX delivers 146 system installations for the full year, at the high-end of initial installation guidance of 120 to 150.
  • To start 2025, IMAX smashes box office record for Chinese New Year slate with $130 million and counting — already up over 90% from the previous best — led by “Ne Zha 2,” now the highest grossing IMAX release of all time in China.
  • IMAX expects in 2025 to deliver a record box office of more than $1.2 billion along with Total Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) of 40%+ and system installations of 145 to 160.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2024, demonstrating the value of its unique global entertainment platform and broad content portfolio.





IMAX’s record-breaking Chinese New Year demonstrates the unique advantages of our model – a richly diversified content portfolio featuring the biggest Hollywood and local language blockbusters, and a global network that allows us to capitalize on box office momentum anywhere in the world,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

2025 is already living up to its significant promise and yet the bigger opportunity is still in front of us, with more Filmed for IMAX® releases than ever in 2025 and arguably an even stronger slate ahead in 2026. In China, the turnaround we’re witnessing this year has been dramatic; in less than two months, our Chinese local language box office has already exceeded the entirety of 2024."

In 2024, IMAX further strengthened its position at the center of global entertainment – expanding the roster of filmmakers working with our technology, strengthening our studio marketing, hitting the high-end of our installation guidance, and innovating to expand our programming – including our deal with Netflix for the release of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ across the IMAX global network in advance of its debut on the service.”

With the headwinds we faced in China in 2024 beginning to lift, we’re poised to build on the Fourth Quarter’s significant double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. We look forward to capitalizing on the promising opportunity ahead to achieve a record year at the global box office and strong returns for our shareholders.”

_______________

(1)

 

Diluted Net Income Per Share

(2)

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

(3)

 

IMAX has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of its Total Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to a GAAP net income margin outlook because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to project certain reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to share-based and other non-cash compensation, unrealized investment gains, transaction-related expenses, restructuring and other charges, and write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss reversal. These items are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the IMAX’s control or ability to predict. For more information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Highlights

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

 

Years Ended December 31,

In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

YoY %

Change

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

YoY %

Change

Total Revenue

$

92.7

 

 

$

86.0

 

 

8

%

 

$

352.2

 

 

$

374.8

 

 

(6

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

$

48.4

 

 

$

43.7

 

 

11

%

 

$

190.2

 

 

$

214.3

 

 

(11

%)

Gross Margin (%)

 

52.2

%

 

 

50.8

%

 

 

 

 

54.0

%

 

 

57.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)

$

37.2

 

 

$

25.2

 

 

48

%

 

$

138.9

 

 

$

144.0

 

 

(4

%)

Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)(2)

 

40.1

%

 

 

29.3

%

 

 

 

 

39.4

%

 

 

38.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income(3)

$

5.3

 

 

$

2.5

 

 

112

%

 

$

26.1

 

 

$

25.3

 

 

3

%

Diluted Net Income Per Share(3)

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

100

%

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income(1)(3)

$

14.5

 

 

$

9.3

 

 

56

%

 

$

51.0

 

 

$

52.1

 

 

(2

%)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share(1)(3)

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

59

%

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

52.8

 

 

 

54.0

 

 

(2

%)

 

 

52.6

 

 

 

54.3

 

 

(3

%)

Diluted

 

54.7

 

 

 

55.0

 

 

(1

%)

 

 

53.9

 

 

 

55.1

 

 

(2

%)

_______________

(1)

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

(2)

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA is before adjustments for non-controlling interests. Total Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-controlling interests, was $34.2 million and $124.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (2023 - $23.0 million and $128.1 million). The Company’s Credit Facility covenant is calculated on a trailing twelve month basis.

(3)

 

Attributable to common shareholders.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Segment Results(1)

 

Content Solutions

 

Technology Products and Services

 

Revenue

 

Gross Margin

 

Gross

Margin %

 

Revenue

 

Gross Margin

 

Gross

Margin %

4Q24

$

25.5

 

 

$

11.8

 

 

46

%

 

$

64.0

 

 

$

34.2

 

 

53

%

4Q23

 

19.1

 

 

 

9.7

 

 

51

%

 

 

62.5

 

 

 

29.9

 

 

48

%

% change

 

34

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY24

$

124.7

 

 

$

66.5

 

 

53

%

 

$

216.1

 

 

$

115.6

 

 

53

%

FY23

 

126.7

 

 

 

74.1

 

 

58

%

 

 

234.3

 

 

 

129.9

 

 

55

%

% change

 

(2

%)

 

 

(10

%)

 

 

 

 

(8

%)

 

 

(11

%)

 

 

_______________

(1)

 

Please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 for additional segment information.

Content Solutions Segment

  • Fourth quarter Content Solutions revenues and gross margin increased 34% year-over-year to $26 million, and increased 22% year-over-year to $12 million, respectively, driven by higher box office, and highlighted by record Thanksgiving weekend box office of $24 million.
  • Fourth quarter box office of $204 million increased 20% year-over-year and helped propel IMAX to near-record annual domestic box office. Top grossing fourth quarter titles included Gladiator 2 ($31 million), Venom: The Last Dance ($31 million), Mufasa: The Lion King ($26 million) and Interstellar ($20 million)

Technology Products and Services Segment

  • Fourth quarter Technology Products and Services revenues and gross margin increased 2% to $64 million and increased 15% to $34 million year-over-year, respectively, driven by higher box office related rental revenue that more than offset a lower level of sales type system installations year-over-year.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company installed 58 systems, compared to 69 systems in the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in 146 system installations in the full year versus 128 system installations in the prior year. Of those, 28 systems in the fourth quarter and 63 in the full year were under sales arrangements, compared to 35 and 70 systems in the prior year, respectively.
  • Commercial network growth continues with the number of IMAX locations increasing 2.5% year-over-year to 1,735 systems. The Company ended 2024 with a backlog of 440 IMAX systems.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for full year 2024 was $71 million, compared to $59 million in the prior year period, reflecting improvements in working capital driven by higher collections.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s available liquidity was $418 million. The Company’s liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents of $101 million, $263 million in available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, and $54 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China’s revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs, was $269 million as of December 31, 2024.

In 2021, the Company issued $230.0 million of 0.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (“Convertible Notes”). In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $37.2750 per share of the Company’s common shares.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 52.8 million and 54.7 million, respectively, compared to 54.0 million and 55.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 2.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,166,370 common shares at an average price of $13.99 for a total of $16 million, excluding commissions.

The Company is authorized under its share-repurchase program, expiring June 30, 2026 to repurchase up to $400 million of its common shares, of which approximately $151 million remains available.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company’s results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website and Social Media

On a monthly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com. The Company expects to provide such updates within five business days of month-end, although the Company may change this timing without notice.

The Company may post additional information on the Company’s corporate and Investor Relations websites which may be material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company’s website in addition to the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for additional information about the Company. References to our website address and domain names throughout this release are for informational purposes only, or to fulfill specific disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules or The New York Stock Exchange Listing Standards. These references are not intended to, and do not, incorporate the contents of our websites by reference into this release.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, interested parties please pre-register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5416215ae6134b378b06870a2fb47726 and you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX’s network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2024, there were 1,807 IMAX systems (1,735 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 61 institutional) operating in 90 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX 3D®, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX Live®, IMAX Enhanced® and IMAX StreamSmart™ are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You can also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/company/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management’s assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior, plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the “Company”) and expectations regarding the Company’s future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada, as well as geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the Company’s growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX remastered films and other films released to the IMAX network; the signing of IMAX System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in technology; risks relating to consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to brand extensions and new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company’s inability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; risks associated with the Company’s use of artificial intelligence and exploration of additional use cases of artificial intelligence; risks related to climate change; risks related to weather conditions and natural disasters that may disrupt or harm the Company’s business; risks related to the Company’s indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; risks related to political, economic and social instability; the failure to convert system backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IMAX Network and Backlog

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

System Signings(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales Arrangements

 

14

 

 

10

 

 

54

 

 

64

Traditional JRSA

 

5

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

65

 

Total IMAX System Signings

 

19

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

129

 

 

(1) System signings include new signings of 15 in Q4 2024 and 32 in Q4 2023, and 57 in 2024 and 108 in 2023.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

System Installations(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales Arrangements

 

27

 

 

35

 

 

63

 

 

70

Hybrid JRSA

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Traditional JRSA

 

31

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

53

 

Total IMAX System Installations

 

58

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

128

 

 

(1) System installations include new systems installations of 32 in Q4 2024, 47 in Q4 2023, 77 in 2024 and 86 in 2023.

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

System Backlog:

 

 

 

Sales Arrangements

 

164

 

 

164

Hybrid JRSA

 

94

 

 

 

103

 

Traditional JRSA

 

182

 

 

 

183

 

Total System Backlog

 

440

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

System Network:

 

 

 

Commercial Multiplex Systems

 

 

 

Sales Arrangements

 

838

 

 

 

769

 

Hybrid JRSA

 

126

 

 

 

138

 

Traditional JRSA

 

771

 

 

 

786

 

Total Commercial Multiplex Systems

 

1,735

 

 

 

1,693

 

Commercial Destination Systems

 

11

 

 

 

12

 

Institutional Systems

 

61

 

 

 

67

 

Total System Network

 

1,807

 

 

 

1,772

 

IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,
(Unaudited)

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technology sales

$

33,136

 

 

$

35,337

 

 

$

87,765

 

 

$

100,792

 

Image enhancement and maintenance services

 

42,769

 

 

 

35,508

 

 

 

192,197

 

 

 

189,752

 

Technology rentals

 

13,794

 

 

 

12,954

 

 

 

62,560

 

 

 

75,566

 

Finance income

 

2,973

 

 

 

2,219

 

 

 

9,686

 

 

 

8,729

 

 

 

92,672

 

 

 

86,018

 

 

 

352,208

 

 

 

374,839

 

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technology sales

 

13,641

 

 

 

17,805

 

 

 

38,235

 

 

 

46,756

 

Image enhancement and maintenance services

 

23,187

 

 

 

18,586

 

 

 

96,558

 

 

 

88,056

 

Technology rentals

 

7,479

 

 

 

5,939

 

 

 

27,215

 

 

 

25,686

 

 

 

44,307

 

 

 

42,330

 

 

 

162,008

 

 

 

160,498

 

Gross margin

 

48,365

 

 

 

43,688

 

 

 

190,200

 

 

 

214,341

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

32,414

 

 

 

35,070

 

 

 

132,701

 

 

 

144,406

 

Research and development

 

1,150

 

 

 

2,722

 

 

 

5,103

 

 

 

10,110

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,550

 

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

5,758

 

 

 

4,578

 

Credit loss (reversal) expense, net

 

(10

)

 

 

170

 

 

 

(973

)

 

 

1,759

 

Asset impairments

 

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

144

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

3,749

 

 

 

1,593

 

 

 

3,749

 

 

 

2,946

 

Income from operations

 

9,512

 

 

 

2,739

 

 

 

43,862

 

 

 

50,398

 

Realized and unrealized investment gains

 

33

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

465

 

Retirement benefits non-service expense

 

(64

)

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(387

)

 

 

(411

)

Interest income

 

460

 

 

 

648

 

 

 

2,180

 

 

 

2,486

 

Interest expense

 

(1,617

)

 

 

(1,776

)

 

 

(8,084

)

 

 

(6,821

)

Income before taxes

 

8,324

 

 

 

1,461

 

 

 

37,698

 

 

 

46,117

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(1,458

)

 

 

1,850

 

 

 

(4,996

)

 

 

(13,051

)

Net income

 

6,866

 

 

 

3,311

 

 

 

32,702

 

 

 

33,066

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(1,560

)

 

 

(771

)

 

 

(6,643

)

 

 

(7,731

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

5,306

 

 

$

2,540

 

 

$

26,059

 

 

$

25,335

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.47

 

Diluted

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

52,770

 

 

 

53,973

 

 

 

52,650

 

 

 

54,310

 

Diluted

 

54,706

 

 

 

54,983

 

 

 

53,864

 

 

 

55,146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional Disclosure:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

16,601

 

 

$

13,545

 

 

$

65,503

 

 

$

60,022

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$

492

 

$

493

 

$

1,969

 

 

$

2,235

IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

100,592

 

 

$

76,200

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

107,669

 

 

 

136,259

 

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses

 

119,885

 

 

 

127,154

 

Variable consideration receivables, net of allowance for credit losses

 

82,593

 

 

 

64,338

 

Inventories

 

32,840

 

 

 

31,584

 

Prepaid expenses

 

13,121

 

 

 

12,345

 

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

8,686

 

 

 

6,786

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

 

240,133

 

 

 

243,299

 

Other assets

 

22,441

 

 

 

20,879

 

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance

 

14,499

 

 

 

7,988

 

Goodwill

 

52,815

 

 

 

52,815

 

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

35,124

 

 

 

35,022

 

Total assets

$

830,398

 

 

$

814,669

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

19,803

 

 

$

26,386

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

100,916

 

 

 

111,013

 

Deferred revenue

 

52,686

 

 

 

67,105

 

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

 

36,356

 

 

 

22,924

 

Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs

 

229,901

 

 

 

229,131

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

12,521

 

 

 

12,521

 

Total liabilities

 

452,183

 

 

 

469,080

 

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees

 

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

680

 

 

 

658

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.

52,946,200 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2023 — 53,260,276 issued and outstanding)

 

401,420

 

 

 

389,048

 

Other equity

 

185,268

 

 

 

185,087

 

Statutory surplus reserve

 

4,051

 

 

 

3,932

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(274,675

)

 

 

(292,845

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(16,598

)

 

 

(12,081

)

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to common shareholders

 

299,466

 

 

 

273,141

 

Non-controlling interests

 

78,069

 

 

 

71,790

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

377,535

 

 

 

344,931

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

830,398

 

 

$

814,669

 

IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

Years Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

32,702

 

 

$

33,066

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

65,503

 

 

 

60,022

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

1,969

 

 

 

2,235

 

Credit loss (reversal) expense, net

 

(973

)

 

 

1,759

 

Write-downs, including asset impairments

 

3,973

 

 

 

1,884

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

(5,631

)

 

 

(1,447

)

Share-based and other non-cash compensation

 

23,209

 

 

 

24,230

 

Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain

 

(2,770

)

 

 

(212

)

Realized and unrealized investment gain

 

(127

)

 

 

(465

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

29,105

 

 

 

(1,907

)

Inventories

 

(1,501

)

 

 

(285

)

Film assets

 

(25,122

)

 

 

(20,394

)

Deferred revenue

 

(14,308

)

 

 

(3,882

)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities

 

(35,192

)

 

 

(35,989

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

70,837

 

 

 

58,615

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(8,428

)

 

 

(6,491

)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements

 

(24,341

)

 

 

(18,000

)

Acquisition of other intangible assets

 

(8,447

)

 

 

(8,344

)

Proceeds from sale of equity securities

 

 

 

 

1,045

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(41,216

)

 

 

(31,790

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings

 

55,000

 

 

 

39,717

 

Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings

 

(42,000

)

 

 

(53,248

)

Proceeds from other borrowings

 

 

 

 

322

 

Repayments of other borrowings

 

(874

)

 

 

(53

)

Credit facility amendment fees paid

 

 

 

 

(46

)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX Corporation

 

(17,855

)

 

 

(26,823

)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China

 

(116

)

 

 

(15

)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested

 

(4,978

)

 

 

(6,466

)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised

 

5,291

 

 

 

 

Principal payment under finance lease obligations

 

(509

)

 

 

(480

)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

(1,438

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(6,041

)

 

 

(48,530

)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

 

812

 

 

 

504

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during year

 

24,392

 

 

 

(21,201

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

 

76,200

 

 

 

97,401

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

100,592

 

 

$

76,200

 


Contacts

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
IMAX Corporation, New York
Jennifer Horsley
212-821-0154
jhorsley@IMAX.com

Media:
IMAX Corporation, New York
Mark Jafar
212-821-0102
mjafar@imax.com


