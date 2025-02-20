IMAX Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Global entertainment platform delivers Q4 Net Income of $5 million (+112% YoY), at a 5.7% margin, EPS (1) of 10 cents (+100% YoY), Adjusted EPS of 27 cents (+59% YoY) and Total Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $37 million (+48% YoY) at a 40% margin.

of 10 cents (+100% YoY), Adjusted EPS of 27 cents (+59% YoY) and Total Adjusted EBITDA of $37 million (+48% YoY) at a 40% margin. Full-Year Net Income of $26 million (+3% YoY) at a 7.4% margin, Total Adjusted EBITDA of $139 million (-4% YoY) at a 39.4% margin (in line with guidance of high 30’s) and Cash from Operations of $71 million (+21% YoY).

IMAX delivers 146 system installations for the full year, at the high-end of initial installation guidance of 120 to 150.

To start 2025, IMAX smashes box office record for Chinese New Year slate with $130 million and counting — already up over 90% from the previous best — led by “Ne Zha 2,” now the highest grossing IMAX release of all time in China.

IMAX expects in 2025 to deliver a record box office of more than $1.2 billion along with Total Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) of 40%+ and system installations of 145 to 160.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2024, demonstrating the value of its unique global entertainment platform and broad content portfolio.

“ IMAX’s record-breaking Chinese New Year demonstrates the unique advantages of our model – a richly diversified content portfolio featuring the biggest Hollywood and local language blockbusters, and a global network that allows us to capitalize on box office momentum anywhere in the world,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

“ 2025 is already living up to its significant promise and yet the bigger opportunity is still in front of us, with more Filmed for IMAX® releases than ever in 2025 and arguably an even stronger slate ahead in 2026. In China, the turnaround we’re witnessing this year has been dramatic; in less than two months, our Chinese local language box office has already exceeded the entirety of 2024."

“ In 2024, IMAX further strengthened its position at the center of global entertainment – expanding the roster of filmmakers working with our technology, strengthening our studio marketing, hitting the high-end of our installation guidance, and innovating to expand our programming – including our deal with Netflix for the release of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ across the IMAX global network in advance of its debut on the service.”

“ With the headwinds we faced in China in 2024 beginning to lift, we’re poised to build on the Fourth Quarter’s significant double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. We look forward to capitalizing on the promising opportunity ahead to achieve a record year at the global box office and strong returns for our shareholders.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data 2024 2023 YoY % Change 2024 2023 YoY % Change Total Revenue $ 92.7 $ 86.0 8 % $ 352.2 $ 374.8 (6 %) Gross Margin $ 48.4 $ 43.7 11 % $ 190.2 $ 214.3 (11 %) Gross Margin (%) 52.2 % 50.8 % 54.0 % 57.2 % Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 37.2 $ 25.2 48 % $ 138.9 $ 144.0 (4 %) Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)(2) 40.1 % 29.3 % 39.4 % 38.4 % Net Income(3) $ 5.3 $ 2.5 112 % $ 26.1 $ 25.3 3 % Diluted Net Income Per Share(3) $ 0.10 $ 0.05 100 % $ 0.48 $ 0.46 4 % Adjusted Net Income(1)(3) $ 14.5 $ 9.3 56 % $ 51.0 $ 52.1 (2 %) Adjusted Earnings Per Share(1)(3) $ 0.27 $ 0.17 59 % $ 0.95 $ 0.94 1 % Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 52.8 54.0 (2 %) 52.6 54.3 (3 %) Diluted 54.7 55.0 (1 %) 53.9 55.1 (2 %)

_______________ (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts. (2) Total Adjusted EBITDA is before adjustments for non-controlling interests. Total Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-controlling interests, was $34.2 million and $124.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 (2023 - $23.0 million and $128.1 million). The Company’s Credit Facility covenant is calculated on a trailing twelve month basis. (3) Attributable to common shareholders.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Segment Results(1)

Content Solutions Technology Products and Services Revenue Gross Margin Gross Margin % Revenue Gross Margin Gross Margin % 4Q24 $ 25.5 $ 11.8 46 % $ 64.0 $ 34.2 53 % 4Q23 19.1 9.7 51 % 62.5 29.9 48 % % change 34 % 22 % 2 % 15 % FY24 $ 124.7 $ 66.5 53 % $ 216.1 $ 115.6 53 % FY23 126.7 74.1 58 % 234.3 129.9 55 % % change (2 %) (10 %) (8 %) (11 %)

_______________ (1) Please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 for additional segment information.

Content Solutions Segment

Fourth quarter Content Solutions revenues and gross margin increased 34% year-over-year to $26 million, and increased 22% year-over-year to $12 million, respectively, driven by higher box office, and highlighted by record Thanksgiving weekend box office of $24 million.

Fourth quarter box office of $204 million increased 20% year-over-year and helped propel IMAX to near-record annual domestic box office. Top grossing fourth quarter titles included Gladiator 2 ($31 million), Venom: The Last Dance ($31 million), Mufasa: The Lion King ($26 million) and Interstellar ($20 million)

Technology Products and Services Segment

Fourth quarter Technology Products and Services revenues and gross margin increased 2% to $64 million and increased 15% to $34 million year-over-year, respectively, driven by higher box office related rental revenue that more than offset a lower level of sales type system installations year-over-year.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company installed 58 systems, compared to 69 systems in the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in 146 system installations in the full year versus 128 system installations in the prior year. Of those, 28 systems in the fourth quarter and 63 in the full year were under sales arrangements, compared to 35 and 70 systems in the prior year, respectively.

Commercial network growth continues with the number of IMAX locations increasing 2.5% year-over-year to 1,735 systems. The Company ended 2024 with a backlog of 440 IMAX systems.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for full year 2024 was $71 million, compared to $59 million in the prior year period, reflecting improvements in working capital driven by higher collections.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s available liquidity was $418 million. The Company’s liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents of $101 million, $263 million in available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, and $54 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China’s revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs, was $269 million as of December 31, 2024.

In 2021, the Company issued $230.0 million of 0.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (“Convertible Notes”). In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $37.2750 per share of the Company’s common shares.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 52.8 million and 54.7 million, respectively, compared to 54.0 million and 55.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 2.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,166,370 common shares at an average price of $13.99 for a total of $16 million, excluding commissions.

The Company is authorized under its share-repurchase program, expiring June 30, 2026 to repurchase up to $400 million of its common shares, of which approximately $151 million remains available.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX’s network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2024, there were 1,807 IMAX systems (1,735 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 61 institutional) operating in 90 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX 3D®, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX Live®, IMAX Enhanced® and IMAX StreamSmart™ are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You can also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/company/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management’s assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior, plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the “Company”) and expectations regarding the Company’s future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada, as well as geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the Company’s growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX remastered films and other films released to the IMAX network; the signing of IMAX System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in technology; risks relating to consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to brand extensions and new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company’s inability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; risks associated with the Company’s use of artificial intelligence and exploration of additional use cases of artificial intelligence; risks related to climate change; risks related to weather conditions and natural disasters that may disrupt or harm the Company’s business; risks related to the Company’s indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; risks related to political, economic and social instability; the failure to convert system backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IMAX Network and Backlog

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 System Signings(1): Sales Arrangements 14 10 54 64 Traditional JRSA 5 25 76 65 Total IMAX System Signings 19 35 130 129 (1) System signings include new signings of 15 in Q4 2024 and 32 in Q4 2023, and 57 in 2024 and 108 in 2023.

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 System Installations(1): Sales Arrangements 27 35 63 70 Hybrid JRSA — 3 — 5 Traditional JRSA 31 31 83 53 Total IMAX System Installations 58 69 146 128 (1) System installations include new systems installations of 32 in Q4 2024, 47 in Q4 2023, 77 in 2024 and 86 in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024 2023 System Backlog: Sales Arrangements 164 164 Hybrid JRSA 94 103 Traditional JRSA 182 183 Total System Backlog 440 450 As of December 31, 2024 2023 System Network: Commercial Multiplex Systems Sales Arrangements 838 769 Hybrid JRSA 126 138 Traditional JRSA 771 786 Total Commercial Multiplex Systems 1,735 1,693 Commercial Destination Systems 11 12 Institutional Systems 61 67 Total System Network 1,807 1,772

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Technology sales $ 33,136 $ 35,337 $ 87,765 $ 100,792 Image enhancement and maintenance services 42,769 35,508 192,197 189,752 Technology rentals 13,794 12,954 62,560 75,566 Finance income 2,973 2,219 9,686 8,729 92,672 86,018 352,208 374,839 Costs and expenses applicable to revenues Technology sales 13,641 17,805 38,235 46,756 Image enhancement and maintenance services 23,187 18,586 96,558 88,056 Technology rentals 7,479 5,939 27,215 25,686 44,307 42,330 162,008 160,498 Gross margin 48,365 43,688 190,200 214,341 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,414 35,070 132,701 144,406 Research and development 1,150 2,722 5,103 10,110 Amortization of intangible assets 1,550 1,250 5,758 4,578 Credit loss (reversal) expense, net (10 ) 170 (973 ) 1,759 Asset impairments — 144 — 144 Restructuring and other charges 3,749 1,593 3,749 2,946 Income from operations 9,512 2,739 43,862 50,398 Realized and unrealized investment gains 33 29 127 465 Retirement benefits non-service expense (64 ) (179 ) (387 ) (411 ) Interest income 460 648 2,180 2,486 Interest expense (1,617 ) (1,776 ) (8,084 ) (6,821 ) Income before taxes 8,324 1,461 37,698 46,117 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,458 ) 1,850 (4,996 ) (13,051 ) Net income 6,866 3,311 32,702 33,066 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,560 ) (771 ) (6,643 ) (7,731 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,306 $ 2,540 $ 26,059 $ 25,335 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 52,770 53,973 52,650 54,310 Diluted 54,706 54,983 53,864 55,146 Additional Disclosure: Depreciation and amortization $ 16,601 $ 13,545 $ 65,503 $ 60,022 Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 492 $ 493 $ 1,969 $ 2,235

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,592 $ 76,200 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 107,669 136,259 Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 119,885 127,154 Variable consideration receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 82,593 64,338 Inventories 32,840 31,584 Prepaid expenses 13,121 12,345 Film assets, net of accumulated amortization 8,686 6,786 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 240,133 243,299 Other assets 22,441 20,879 Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance 14,499 7,988 Goodwill 52,815 52,815 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 35,124 35,022 Total assets $ 830,398 $ 814,669 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 19,803 $ 26,386 Accrued and other liabilities 100,916 111,013 Deferred revenue 52,686 67,105 Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 36,356 22,924 Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs 229,901 229,131 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,521 12,521 Total liabilities 452,183 469,080 Commitments, contingencies and guarantees Non-controlling interests 680 658 Shareholders’ equity Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number. 52,946,200 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2023 — 53,260,276 issued and outstanding) 401,420 389,048 Other equity 185,268 185,087 Statutory surplus reserve 4,051 3,932 Accumulated deficit (274,675 ) (292,845 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,598 ) (12,081 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to common shareholders 299,466 273,141 Non-controlling interests 78,069 71,790 Total shareholders’ equity 377,535 344,931 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 830,398 $ 814,669

IMAX CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 32,702 $ 33,066 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,503 60,022 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,969 2,235 Credit loss (reversal) expense, net (973 ) 1,759 Write-downs, including asset impairments 3,973 1,884 Deferred income tax benefit (5,631 ) (1,447 ) Share-based and other non-cash compensation 23,209 24,230 Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain (2,770 ) (212 ) Realized and unrealized investment gain (127 ) (465 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 29,105 (1,907 ) Inventories (1,501 ) (285 ) Film assets (25,122 ) (20,394 ) Deferred revenue (14,308 ) (3,882 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities (35,192 ) (35,989 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 70,837 58,615 Investing Activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,428 ) (6,491 ) Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements (24,341 ) (18,000 ) Acquisition of other intangible assets (8,447 ) (8,344 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 1,045 Net cash used in investing activities (41,216 ) (31,790 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings 55,000 39,717 Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings (42,000 ) (53,248 ) Proceeds from other borrowings — 322 Repayments of other borrowings (874 ) (53 ) Credit facility amendment fees paid — (46 ) Repurchase of common shares, IMAX Corporation (17,855 ) (26,823 ) Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China (116 ) (15 ) Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested (4,978 ) (6,466 ) Common shares issued - stock options exercised 5,291 — Principal payment under finance lease obligations (509 ) (480 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — (1,438 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,041 ) (48,530 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 812 504 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during year 24,392 (21,201 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 76,200 97,401 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 100,592 $ 76,200

