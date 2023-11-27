Imagine Learning Appoints John Orsanic Chief Financial Officer

Orsanic Brings Decades of Experience with Complex Global Brands

Strengthens Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imagine Learning, the largest provider of K-12 digital-first curriculum solutions in the United States, serving 15 million students in more than half of school districts nationwide, appointed John Orsanic as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team for the next phase of rapid growth. Mr. Orsanic joins Imagine Learning after serving the last six years as the Chief Financial Officer of Fandango, a division of NBCUniversal, where he was responsible for a wide range of financial management and strategic growth initiatives, both domestically and internationally. He brings more than 25 years of experience in senior finance positions, working at iHeartMedia + Entertainment, Ceridian Corporation, and General Electric.

“We are excited to welcome John to our leadership team. With his experience as a financial executive in large and complex businesses, he will play a critical role in driving our business forward, through organic innovation and strategic M&A,” stated Jonathan Grayer, Chief Executive Officer of Imagine Learning. “Our business has never been more exciting as we work with educators to deliver on our promise to empower potential in classrooms across the US.”

The hiring of Mr. Orsanic comes at a transformative time for Imagine Learning. An emerging leader in the core curriculum market, the company recently launched Traverse, a groundbreaking digital-first core social studies solution for grades 6–12. Created by a team of Imagine Learning developers and educators, Traverse represents a significant milestone for the organization as it expands its comprehensive suite of immersive digital core curriculum courses for teachers and students across the country. In August, Imagine Learning unveiled Imagine Learning Ventures, a venture fund to make investments in promising A.I.-powered K-12 educational solutions.

“I’m thrilled to join Imagine Learning at such a pivotal point in the industry and for the business, with investments in A.I. and digital-first curriculum, which have the potential to transform teaching and learning,” said Mr. Orsanic. “Empowering educators with world-class digital solutions can personalize instruction and improve learning outcomes for every student.”

Mr. Orsanic received his B.S. from John Carroll University and his MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That’s why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions fueled by insights from educators, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Twig Science®, Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics®, and Imagine Learning EL Education®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity™ is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine School Services’ Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: https://www.imaginelearning.com.

