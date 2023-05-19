Imagine Learning Announces New Global Headquarters in Downtown Tempe, Arizona

Hybrid Work Environment to Provide Highly Collaborative Atmosphere to Inspire Innovation and Future Growth

31,000 Square Feet of New Construction on the 17th Floor of 100 South Mill Avenue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital-first curriculum solutions in the United States, announced plans today to relocate its global headquarters to the newly constructed 100 Mill in downtown Tempe, Arizona, near Arizona State University. The 31,000 square feet of office space will be designed as a tech-enabled hybrid work environment, with individual and team-based workspaces to support the company’s highly collaborative and innovative culture. Imagine Learning will be the first tenant to occupy the 17th floor with its sweeping views of the Valley. Construction is expected to begin in July with an anticipated move-in date of February 2024.

100 Mill is a new LEED-Certified building situated in downtown Tempe near a collection of highly desirable hotels and restaurants, and within walking distance of light rail. The building offers access to a full suite of amenities such as an on-site coffee shop, fitness center, outdoor spaces, and a large conference center.

Serving 15 million students and over one million educators in more than half the school districts nationwide, Imagine Learning has nearly 2,600 employees throughout the United States and Europe – with over 350 employees based in Arizona – all dedicated to a single purpose: igniting learning breakthroughs. With 100 Mill’s proximity to the Phoenix Sky Harbor airport, team members from all over the world will have convenient access to the headquarters office.

“As the largest digital-first education company in the United States, our success is a result of the hard work, creativity and collaboration of our team members. We are excited to move our global headquarters to Tempe and create a new office space aligned to our vision for the future of work,” said Jonathan Grayer, Chairman & CEO of Imagine Learning. “The access to an exceptional talent pool, a technology-enabled infrastructure, and broad array of services makes our new headquarters a perfect location for our next phase of growth. We remain committed to the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and can’t wait to bring our people together in this fantastic new space.”

The team of Darius Green, Jonathan Keyser and Brian Uretzky of Keyser Commercial Real Estate represented Imagine Learning in this transaction.

“We were honored to be able to represent Imagine Learning on this very important project. Establishing a corporate headquarters at a premier building with a strong amenity base, close proximity to multiple labor pools, the airport and various hotels make this a win for the employees and the leadership — both locally and nationally,” said Darius Green, partner of Keyser.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning provides digital-first PreK–12 solutions for core instruction, supplemental and intervention, online courses, and virtual instruction. Our mission is to ignite learning breakthroughs with forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology. We serve over 15 million students — partnering with over half of districts nationwide. Imagine Edgenuity™ is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine Instructional Services’ virtual teachers. Our core portfolio includes Imagine Learning Twig Science®, Illustrative Mathematics®, and EL Education®. Additionally, a robust supplemental and intervention suite provides personalized instruction for ELA, SLA, math, coding, and more. Learn more: imaginelearning.com.

