ImageQuix Announces Brett Zucker as Chief Executive Officer

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImageQuix (or the “Company”), a leading provider of software solutions for professional photographers, has announced the appointment of Brett Zucker as Chief Executive Officer. Zucker joins ImageQuix with over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, with deep expertise in scaling businesses and delivering exceptional customer experiences.





Before joining ImageQuix, Zucker most recently served as CEO of Alyce, a software platform for personalized marketing, B2B gifting and enhanced customer engagement. Under his leadership, Alyce improved customer retention to over 90% while reducing costs by 80%.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Brett to the ImageQuix family,” said Tim McCain, President of ImageQuix. “ His expertise in software and exceptional customer-centric leadership, combined with his vision for the future of the Company, make him the perfect fit to drive our business forward. We are confident that under his leadership we will continue to innovate and provide unparalleled value to our customers and partners.”

Zucker’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for ImageQuix, following three recent strategic acquisitions that expanded the Company’s global footprint across photography verticals and geographies. Zucker’s well-rounded experience in managing multiple product lines and markets will be instrumental in aligning these acquisitions and capitalizing on new growth opportunities.

“ I am honored to join ImageQuix at this significant juncture to lead such a dedicated, talented team,” said Brett Zucker. “ The Company has built a strong reputation as a leading platform for photographers, based on a customer-first approach. I’m excited to work on new strategies to drive more growth for our customers, enhance our product offerings to create workflow efficiencies and deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

“ As ImageQuix continues to grow as a premier software solution for photographers around the world, Brett’s expertise steering high-growth technology businesses will be critical to the Company’s ongoing success,” said Mayur Desai, Managing Director at Charlesbank. “ The photography software market remains highly fragmented, and we see an immense opportunity to expand the Company both organically and through strategic acquisitions. With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation at companies like Alyce and Monotype, along with a passion for building customer-centric businesses, Brett is an ideal leader to guide ImageQuix in its next chapter.”

About ImageQuix:

ImageQuix provides end-to-end workflow management and ecommerce solutions to professional photographers. Together, ImageQuix, Fotmerchant, Skylab, PhotoLynx, Studio Ninja, and Capturelife deliver the tools studios of all sizes need to grow their businesses, improve productivity, reduce costs, and provide outstanding pictures to their customers.

