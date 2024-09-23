Home Business Wire ImageBloom, Inc. Launches the Patient Recruitment Marketplace: The First of its Kind...
ImageBloom, Inc. Launches the Patient Recruitment Marketplace: The First of its Kind Platform to Streamline Patient Recruitment for Clinical Research Sites

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImageBloom, Inc. a leader in clinical trial support solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Patient Recruitment Marketplace, the first-of-its-kind platform designed to revolutionize patient recruitment for clinical research sites. The Patient Recruitment Marketplace empowers research teams to quickly and easily access a comprehensive library of ready-to-use marketing materials that will streamline recruitment efforts and accelerate clinical trials.


This innovative platform offers research sites the ability to download an extensive range of professionally designed marketing assets, including:

– Study Kits tailored to specific clinical trial indications

– Customizable Flyers and Posters for on-site and digital distribution

– Engaging Videos and Animations to capture patient interest

– Digital Media Graphics optimized for online and social media campaigns

The Patient Recruitment Marketplace addresses one of the biggest challenges in clinical research—recruiting qualified participants—by giving research teams the tools they need to launch recruitment campaigns quickly and effectively. With high-quality materials at their fingertips, research sites can reduce recruitment timelines, improve patient engagement, and ensure a smoother path to trial completion.

“We understand the critical role that patient recruitment plays in the success of clinical trials, and we identified a gap in the resources available to research sites,” said Brandy Korman CEO of ImageBloom, Inc. “The Patient Recruitment Marketplace is a game-changer for the industry. It simplifies the process by providing research teams with everything they need to attract and engage participants, allowing them to focus on what matters most—delivering impactful research.”

The Patient Recruitment Marketplace also offers customizable solutions for individual study needs, ensuring that each clinical trial has the appropriate tools to reach its target patient population. Additionally, the platform provides research sites with access to the latest in recruitment strategies and trends, keeping them ahead of the curve in a competitive environment.

The launch of the Patient Recruitment Marketplace is set to accelerate recruitment efforts across the clinical research landscape, ensuring that research sites can operate more efficiently and that life-changing treatments can be brought to market faster.

For more information on the Patient Recruitment Marketplace and to get started, visit patientrecruitmentmarketplace.com or email info@patientrecruitmentmarketplace.com.

About ImageBloom, Inc.

ImageBloom, Inc. is a leading provider of clinical trial solutions dedicated to advancing medical research by developing tools that streamline processes for research sites and sponsors. Through its innovative platforms and services, ImageBloom, Inc. aims to improve the efficiency and success of clinical trials worldwide.

Contacts

Brandy Korman

CEO

ImageBloom, Inc.

210-254-7431

brandy@imagebloom.com
imagebloom.com

