illumifin CEO Peter Goldstein Joins Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors

Prominent insurance industry leader harnesses personal, professional expertise for national board role

WOODBURY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--illumifin and the Alzheimer's Association together announce the appointment of Peter Goldstein to its Board of Directors.

Goldstein is a distinguished leader with over three decades of industry acumen spanning the long-term care, life, annuity and health insurance markets. Since 2022, he also served as a board member of the California Southland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Now, he joins the Alzheimer’s Association 24-member volunteer governing board in steering the strategic direction of the organization as it carries out its mission to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

As the current CEO of illumifin, Goldstein leads the insurance services and technology provider in its delivery of business processing, third-party administration, actuarial consulting, and software solutions to long-term care, life, health, and annuity insurers. Previously, he was founder and CEO of LTCG, the nation’s largest third-party administrator and technology provider exclusively focused on serving the long-term care insurance industry. Throughout his tenure leading both companies, Goldstein has championed corporate-wide engagement in Alzheimer’s Association initiatives, fostering a culture of volunteerism and advocacy that makes an impact beyond the workplace.

“I am honored to join the Alzheimer’s Association national board and contribute to its ambitious purpose,” Goldstein said. “For over 30 years, my career has involved supporting the long-term care insurance industry. This experience underscores the importance of helping individuals whose lives are impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

He will serve a two-year term on the Alzheimer’s Association Board, bringing both personal insight and professional knowledge to the organization’s mission. Having witnessed firsthand the impact of Alzheimer’s on people and their families, Goldstein is a natural fit to help advance awareness, solutions, and support for affected individuals. Additionally, his extensive experience in the long-term care insurance industry offers a valuable perspective on the financial and care planning challenges that can occur in the wake of dementia, making him ideally suited to contribute to the Association’s initiatives.

“We are pleased to welcome Peter to the Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors,” said Minoo Javanmardian, Ph.D., Chair, Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors. “His expertise, background, and passion for our mission will be invaluable for all communities as we work together in pursuit of the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. Alzheimer’s is a leading cause of death in the United States, where one in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. And amid recent developments in research and treatments, as well as an increased focus on caregiver and family support, Goldstein will work closely with the Association’s management team and board members to advance its priorities.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia-by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900. ​

About illumifin

illumifin provides third party administration and technology services to individual and group insurers. The company, launched in 2021, blends insurance industry knowledge, technology leadership and operational execution to prepare insurers for the digital future. illumifin is a diverse, passionate and empowered team of insurance specialists committed to the growth and success of its customers. With illumifin, there’s a brighter future. Visit www.illumifin.com.

Alzheimer’s Association

media@alz.org

Media line: 312.335.4078

illumifin

Sarah McLeod

smcleod@activatehealth.com

800-516-2881 x103