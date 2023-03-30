illumifin Appoints Blake Bostwick as Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–illumifin, a leading third-party insurance administration and technology provider, is pleased to announce that Blake Bostwick has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Bostwick will oversee the life, annuity, health and long-term care servicing operations. He will also lead illumifin’s expanding footprint in India, which now numbers more than 800 associates spread across four offices, and will drive the company’s digital transformation initiatives to develop even more efficient and customer-focused solutions.

As a member of the executive leadership team, he will report to Peter Goldstein, president and CEO of illumifin.

“We are excited to be adding one of the insurance industry’s top executives to our leadership team as we position our company for the next steps in executing our innovative strategy,” said Goldstein. “Blake’s vast experience with Transamerica and his depth of knowledge around the insurance service provider landscape make him uniquely qualified to understand what our customers want and to help us further shape our offerings to meet their needs.”

Bostwick joins illumifin after a 20-year career at Transamerica, most recently as CEO of Transamerica’s Individual Solutions division, which included life, annuities and long-term care businesses. Previously, Blake was CEO of the workplace solutions division, which comprises Transamerica’s retirement, employee benefits, stable value solutions and advice businesses. He also served as enterprise chief operating officer and has held a variety of other leadership roles, including in marketing and technology.

“I am delighted to be joining the company, and to be partnering with the insurance industry as they face the challenges of their journey toward modernization,” said Bostwick. “I look forward to working with everyone on the leadership team and across the company to deliver even better solutions for our customers.”

illumifin was founded by Abry Partners, a leading Boston-based private equity firm, and Hoplon Capital, an asset manager focused on digital transformation and disruption.

illumifin provides third party administration and technology services to individual and group insurers. The company, launched in 2021, blends insurance industry knowledge, technology leadership and operational execution to prepare insurers for the digital future. illumifin is a diverse, passionate and empowered team of insurance specialists committed to the growth and success of its customers. With illumifin, there’s a brighter future. Visit www.illumifin.com.

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information on Abry, please visit www.abry.com.

Hoplon pursues proprietary investments focused on the digital economy that are disruptive in their respective end markets including insurance, financial services, IT and consulting services, healthcare, digital infrastructure and media industries. For more information on Hoplon, please visit www.hoploncapital.com.

