Illinois’ Carl Sandburg College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Two Campuses

Carl Sandburg College, a community college with its main campus in Galesburg and a second campus in Carthage, Illinois, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve as its video content creation and management system. The Video Platform will provide the institution with robust learning tools that facilitate the creation of engaging multimedia content.

In addition, the Video Platform will enable the institution to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and through embedding videos directly into Open LMS, a Moodle-based learning management system platform provider. Other built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences.

“YuJa provides both a comprehensive and rich set of ed-tech tools to serve institutions of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to welcome another Midwestern institution to the fold.”

ABOUT CARL SANDBURG COLLEGE

Carl Sandburg College is dedicated to serving the educational needs of western and central Illinois. The college’s main campus is in Galesburg and a second campus is located in Carthage. The institution has served the area for more than 50 years with accreditation approved by The Higher Learning Commission. Individual and community improvement through education is the goal of Sandburg, and the institution strives to give individuals the ability to think critically, to realize their human potential and to become a constructive force in their environment. The mission of Carl Sandburg College is to provide all students with opportunities for success.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

