Ilkari Strengthens Data Sovereignty Mission With Acquisition Of Okens Domains at Sigma Europe Summit

Okens Domains Triples Service Offering for iGaming Operators to defend their digital territory with Ilkari’s sovereign technology solutions

VALLETTA, Malta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ilkari, the first truly sovereign technology company, today announced the acquisition of global domain registrar Okens Domains at Sigma Summit Europe. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2024. Ilkari’s leadership team assumes the leadership of Okens Domains.





Okens Domains is a leading domain registration services provider for the iGaming and affiliate publishing markets. The company offers a range of services, including bespoke brokerage, expired domain search, global domain registration, protection and management, domain gap analysis, and an advanced API solution. Founded in 2022, Okens Domains has grown by 14% year over year and now has over 200 top-level domains, ensuring global coverage.

Ilkari’s investment in Okens Domains is part of the company’s strategic mission to deliver sovereign technology solutions into key vertical markets: iGaming operators, Fintech, IT integrators and global companies and brands seeking to take control of their data.

“Our acquisition of Okens Domains is part of our long-term strategic mission to bring sovereign technology to the market,” said Shane Paterson, CEO of Ilkari. “Ilkari provides companies and operators with privacy and control over their data, keeping iGaming companies ahead of the game.”

About Ilkari

Ilkari gives businesses control over their digital infrastructure, empowering enterprises to build data sovereignty on their terms with our industry-first, end-to-end sovereignty solutions. Our best-in-breed sovereign technology operates at a hyper-private scale. It delivers privacy and control for your data flow, ensuring our customers know where their data resides and how it is accessed at all times.

Ilkari future-proofs your data requirements with a privately owned and operated data centre in the Bogotá Free Trade Zone in Tocancipá, Colombia. The data centre has Colombia’s first DCOS (Data Centre Operations Standard) Maturity Level 3 and TIA-942-C Rated-3 and offers regulatory compliance and operating flexibility. We also provide colocation services within our purpose-built data centre, a sovereign cloud and top-level domain registration through Okens Domains, creating a sovereign environment at the start of your digital journey. Ilkari is a privately held and profitable startup based in Dublin; for more information, visit www.ilkari.tech.

Contacts

Terrie Barron for Ilkari



Terrie@studiostoryology.com

+353 868771136