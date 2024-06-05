Il Lanificio Opens New Stores, With Focus on International Expansion

BIELLA, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Il Lanificio, the premium Italian apparel brand, is pleased to announce that it is opening two new stores in Pescara, Italy and Aubonne, Switzerland. These new openings will increase Il Lanificio’s total portfolio to 18 stores across Europe.





The Pescara store will open on 7 June, with the Swiss store due to open in July, marking Il Lanificio’s third international outlet, joining existing locations in San Marino and Mendrisio, Switzerland and emphasising the brand’s growing European presence.

Il Lanificio is a premium Italian apparel brand for men and women, known for its high-quality fabrics, exceptional tailoring and its commitment to deliver specialist, Italian craftsmanship direct to customers. The brand blends tradition with contemporary style, offering collections that cater to all demographics across outlets and online retail platforms. The new stores will be versatile, light and authentic, designed to embrace the customer with a warm welcome and communicate the quality and authenticity of its products. A new, multi-language e-commerce platform completes the customer omnichannel experience.

Since being acquired in 2018 by Njord Partners, Il Lanificio has benefitted from a renewed focus on its outlet business and an ambitious growth plan. Last year the Company grew its number of stores by 60% and its revenues by 40%. Il Lanificio intends to open up to 10 further stores in Europe by the end of 2025.

Filippo Vadda, CEO of Il Lanificio, commented: “Il Lanificio is internationally recognized as a high-quality apparel brand and the opening of these new stores underlines our commitment to growth both in Italy and internationally. We have doubled our number of outlets since 2021 and are excited to continue this expansion across Europe as we target the opening of six new stores this year, showcasing the best of our made-in-Italy offerings”.

Arvid Trolle, Partner at Njord Partners, said: “We are very pleased to see Il Lanificio go from strength to strength as an influential and growing apparel brand. Njord recognized the heritage and potential of the Il Lanificio brand and we are delighted that our investment in the business has ensured the sustainability and growth of the business. The company’s performance and expansion are testament to the hard work and dedication of Il Lanificio’s team and we are excited by the promising future that lies ahead for us all.”

About Il Lanificio

Il Lanificio is an Italian outlet apparel brand of luxury made-in-Italy products. It is recognised by customers for having one of the best price-to-quality offers in the casual-chic and formal market. The first Il Lanificio retail store opened in 2002, and now has 15 stores across Italy, two in Switzerland and one in San Marino. Il Lanificio continues to grow whilst remaining focused on traditional design and excellent quality.

To find out more visit: https://www.illanificio.it/en/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions. Established in 2013, Njord Partners manages capital in excess of €1 billion. Investing in European middle-market companies facing complex situations, its mission is to deliver superior risk-weighted returns to investors while preserving capital. As a capital partner, Njord Partners offers flexible debt and equity solutions, actively facilitating strategic and operational enhancements within its portfolio companies to drive value.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/

Contacts

Media enquiries: via Camarco, njord@apcoworldwide.com

Jennifer Renwick +44 7928 471 013



Letaba Rimell +44 7715 530 664