IKS Health Welcomes Laura Anderson as Chief Product Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IKS Health, a provider of healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Anderson as Chief Product Officer. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare IT, Laura brings extensive expertise in aligning product strategies with market needs, driving innovation, and enhancing customer value.





In her new role, Laura will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of IKS Health’s product roadmap, with a focus on the continued evolution of the Care Enablement Platform. Her leadership will ensure that the platform remains at the forefront of industry demands, helping to deliver seamless and impactful solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of healthcare delivery organizations.

“Laura’s track record of leading high-performing global product teams and her deep understanding of healthcare technology make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Sachin Gupta, CEO of IKS Health. “Her ability to align product development with client needs and market trends will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. We are confident that Laura will help us unlock new opportunities for value creation and further strengthen our position as a leader in the healthcare industry.”

Laura’s extensive experience includes leadership roles at Change Healthcare, Elsevier, Optum, NextGen, and Siemens Healthcare. She has been pivotal in advancing patient engagement, revenue optimization, clinical workflows, clinical decision support, and EHR systems across various healthcare technology offerings.

“I’m honored to join IKS Health at a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry,” said Laura Anderson. “The Care Enablement Platform is uniquely positioned to address the complex challenges healthcare faces today. I’m excited to collaborate with the talented team here to drive innovation and create lasting value for our clients.”

About IKS Health

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare—spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens—so that clinicians can focus on their core tasks of medical care delivery. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS’s technology-enabled solutions and global workforce supports large health systems, medical groups and risk bearing entities across the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

