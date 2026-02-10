III Capital Management Appoints Roxton McNeal as Head of QIS Strategies

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--III Capital Management is pleased to announce that Roxton McNeal has joined the firm as Head of QIS Strategies.

McNeal’s considerable prior experience includes having served as Head of Investment Strategy and Allocation at UPS Pension Group (2015-2024), where he led portfolio construction and strategic allocation initiatives and focused on utilizing quantitative investment strategies (“QIS”), and having served on the Multi-Asset Strategic Investment Solutions team at General Motors Asset Management (2008-2015).

In his new role, McNeal will work closely with III’s investors to integrate QIS into existing portfolios as well as new mandates, with a focus on seeking to generate uncorrelated alpha and enhancing risk mitigation.

III Capital Management's CIO, Dr. Lester Coyle added, "We have known Roxton for over 15 years and consider him to be a very talented and innovative investor. We are thrilled to have him join our investment team."

About III Capital Management

III Capital Management, based in Boca Raton, Florida, is a multi-strategy, multi-asset class, alternative investment advisor with over $5 billion under management. Our goal is to carry forward the tradition of character, ethics and social responsibility that have defined us over our proud 40+ year history while constantly evolving and refining our strategic edge. More information is available at www.iiicm.com.

